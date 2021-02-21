The Boys, Ultraviolence & Lucifer – The Daily LITG 21st February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's The Boys, Ultraviolence, Pokemon Go & Lucifer or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: The Boys, Ultraviolence and Lucifer – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Supergirl was the canary in the cage.

And straightwashing met the statues.

LITG two years ago Critical Role split

And Brian Bendis gave Superman super-beard growth.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Diamond Comic Distributor's VP – Retailer Services, Chris Powell

Former Marvel financial VP, Barry Kaplan

Frank Brunner , horror writer/artist on Doctor Strange, Howard The Duck, Conan and head of character design for Fox animated X-Men series .

, horror writer/artist on Doctor Strange, Howard The Duck, Conan and head of character design for Fox animated X-Men series . Cartoonist Brian Douglas Ahern of Pigboys

of Pigboys Joseph M. Monks , co-creator of Cry For Dawn.

, co-creator of Cry For Dawn. Cartoonist Mark Brewer

Douglas Franchin , artist on Halo and X-Men Blue

, artist on Halo and X-Men Blue Greg Carter, writer of Love Is In The Blood

