Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

Tomorrow, as part of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, the Generation One Legendaries will take over Tier Five raids. Starting Saturday, February 20th at 9 AM and running until Monday, March 1st at 8 AM local time, Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will feature in raids. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Mewtwo, a pure Psychic-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare your counters, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Mewtwo's 100% IVs.

Top Mewtwo Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mewtwo counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)*

Mega Gyarados (Bite, Crunch)*

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

* Remember that you can only keep one Pokémon Mega Evolved at once, so while it's good to know your options here in the meta ranking, your best bet is to go with the overall best Mega: Gengar.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mewtwo with efficiency.

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse)

Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Burn Drive Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

Regigigas (Ghost-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Banette (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mewtwo is a heavy hitter. It can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players minimum.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Mewtwo.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Mewtwo will have a CP of 2387 in normal weather conditions and 2984 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!