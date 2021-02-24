The City Comes To The X-Men, And Other Krakoan Murder Matters Today

Looks like Bleeding Cool's mindless Krakoan speculation from a month ago paid off this time, which makes for a nice change. Jonathan Hickman has brought The Dome and The City from the Ultimate Universe, and plonked them down in The Vault, which houses next-humans Children of The Vault.

One-and-a-half years after the Children returned and over a year since three Krakoan X-Men went after them into the Vault, X-Men #18 from Marvel Comics finally returns to whatever went down in there.

But we also get to see a change in the Krakoan revival processes.

Some Krakoan mutants are coming back better. And Synch is now taking on the powers of the Children Of The Vault as well as Darwin and Wolverine.

It's something that the other Wolverine is also suggesting to Maverick over in Wolverine #10.

You die. You are reborn. You come back better. Unless you die on Otherworld, of course, then you come back as a different version of yourself…

And New Mutants #16 reflecting the other truth that this means Otherworld is just where Krakoan teenage mutants will go now that the dangers of death itself have been done away with.

And it's even made the local Otherworld press.

We used to play on the nearby rubbish tip, where we would end up cutting ourselves on jagged metal. Actually, it looked a bit like this warehouse in Wolverine…

Just fewer guns. Wolverine has turned a Krakoan salesman. He's basically Don Draper, trying to come up with a new strapline.

Krakoa… it's family. But Maverick isn't buying it.

One more Krakoan try?

Given that he has been killed and revived a handful of times… he isn't, is he? And as X-Men looks at the Krakoan exceptions to its own rules…

…I don't think Wolverine has ever abided by this. What happens in Madripoor, stays in Madripoor.

So, right now it seems, is being Krakoan.

