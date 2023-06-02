The Comic Creator Credits In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse For Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse out today, there are credits for comic book artists whose work actually appears in the movie.

Marvel movies and TV shows often run credits far at the back for comic book creators whose work may have inspired the show in question, especially if someone created a character used in the movie. The Sony movies however don't seem to make that as much of a thing. However for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse out today, there are credits for comic book artists whose work actually appears in the movie. So while Brian Bendis gets a producer credit, there wasn't the list you might have expected for everyone from Dan Slott to David Hine for the characters and concepts involved, not that I could see anyway. Here are those credited as Comic Book Artists:

Adrian Alphona – co-creator of Runaways and Ms Marvel

– co-creator of Runaways and Ms Marvel Anand Ramcheron – trading card, cover artist, co-creator of Infinity Runners

– trading card, cover artist, co-creator of Infinity Runners Bill Sienkiewicz – legendary artist on Moon Kight, New Mutants, Stray Toasters, Arkham Asylum, Elektra Assassin, Big Numbers.

– legendary artist on Moon Kight, New Mutants, Stray Toasters, Arkham Asylum, Elektra Assassin, Big Numbers. Sanford Greene – artist on Power Man & Iron Fist, Bitter Root, Wonder Gurl, Sonic, Incidentals, On The Stump and Marvel Adventures: Spider-Man

– artist on Power Man & Iron Fist, Bitter Root, Wonder Gurl, Sonic, Incidentals, On The Stump and Marvel Adventures: Spider-Man Afua Richardson – Co-creator of Genius and artist on Black Panther.

– Co-creator of Genius and artist on Black Panther. Brian Stelfreeze – Artist on Batman, Black Panther, Fallen Angel, Wednesday Comics, Birds Of Prey, Firestorm Day Men, Matador, Final Crisis, Highwaymen, ICE and more.

– Artist on Batman, Black Panther, Fallen Angel, Wednesday Comics, Birds Of Prey, Firestorm Day Men, Matador, Final Crisis, Highwaymen, ICE and more. Rosemary Valero-O'Connel l – artist on Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, Steven Universe and Gotham Academy/Lumberjanes

l – artist on Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, Steven Universe and Gotham Academy/Lumberjanes Rick Leonardi – co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, artist on Nightwing, Vigilante, X-Men, Batgirl, Daredevil, New Mutants, Hulk, Spider-Man and Aliens Vs Predator

– co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, artist on Nightwing, Vigilante, X-Men, Batgirl, Daredevil, New Mutants, Hulk, Spider-Man and Aliens Vs Predator Matteo Scalera – co-creator of Black Science, artist on Incorruptible, Batman, Power Rangers, Secret Avemgers and Valen The Outcast

– co-creator of Black Science, artist on Incorruptible, Batman, Power Rangers, Secret Avemgers and Valen The Outcast Andy Suriano – artist on Samurai Jack, Cartoon Network, Charlatan Ball, Turtles, Batman Adventures, Cosmic Scoundrels, Labman and Mickey Mouse

Variety tells us "Rick Leonardi, the co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, was brought on to adapt his own designs for the film, while comic book artist Brian Stelfreeze was chosen to shape the visual development of Jessica Drew." Anand Ramcheron tells me he illustrated Spider-Man India's on-screen comic book cover.

There are a couple of comic book credits in the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Special Thanks section, but they mostly seem to be for other things, some obvious, some not. Anyone who can provide further context, feel free to do so in the comments.

Theresa Bentz – Producer of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

– Producer of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse David Ehrlich – Reviewer of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

– Reviewer of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Margaret Harris – Played Aunt May in first three Spider-Man movies

– Played Aunt May in first three Spider-Man movies Guillermo Martinez – Art Department, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

– Rachel Smith – assistant to Phil Lord & Chris Miller on Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

– assistant to Phil Lord & Chris Miller on Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Jarelle Dampier – director of The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story

– director of The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story Trayce Gigi Field – costume designer

– costume designer Craig Kellman – concept artist for Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

– concept artist for Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Hasan Minhaj – for Indian Spider-Man YouTube videos

– for Indian Spider-Man YouTube videos Jeffrey M. Thompson – Art Department, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

– Art Department, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Richard Daskas – background animation artist

– background animation artist Rachna Fruchbom – writer on Fresh Off The Boat

– writer on Fresh Off The Boat Jeff Koons – famous artist whose Balloon Dog work appears in a trashed art exhibit in the movie.

– famous artist whose Balloon Dog work appears in a trashed art exhibit in the movie. Laura Price – visual development artist at Sony

– visual development artist at Sony Peter Zaslav – Production Designer, Art Director and Visual Development Artist

– Production Designer, Art Director and Visual Development Artist Peter David – co-creator of Spider-Man 2099

– co-creator of Spider-Man 2099 Santiago Gonzalez – animator who made this little Spider-Verse fan video looking at competing animation styles.

animator who made this little Spider-Verse fan video looking at competing animation styles. Jeff Loveness – Rick & Morty writer, writer of Ant-Man & Wasp: Quantumania and upcoming Avengers; Kang Dynasty, writer of Groot, Nova and Spider-Man comics.

– Rick & Morty writer, writer of Ant-Man & Wasp: Quantumania and upcoming Avengers; Kang Dynasty, writer of Groot, Nova and Spider-Man comics. Halavah Sofsky – producer, director, no idea.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is in general release, today.

