Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: astonishing x-men, from the ashes

The End Of X-Men: From The Ashes From Marvel Comics

The End Of X-Men: From The Ashes From Marvel Comics as Alex Paknadel and Michael Bartolo launch Astonishing X-Men

Article Summary X-Men: From the Ashes series wraps up, paving way for the new Astonishing X-Men on Marvel Unlimited.

Astonishing X-Men #1 debuts, featuring Husk and Banshee in a thrilling family mystery.

Avengers Academy arc unveils secrets with Anthony Oliveira and Bailie Rosenlund's new narrative.

Scarlet Witch's saga continues with a dramatic choice in the House of Harkness finale.

Marvel Unlimited brought its weekly X-Men: From the Ashes series to an end last week, and is relaunching with a brand new name. Possibly reflecting that the From the Ashes relaunch of the X-Men books is now over, and now it is into the main stretch. Astonishing X-Men has now launched as a weekly Marvel title, with Astonishing X-Men #1 by Alex Paknadel and Michael Bartolo on Marvel Unlimited starting today. In which "Husk returns to her childhood home in Kentucky as her old professor, Banshee, arrives in New York looking for his daughter. They don't realize that both of their families are caught up in something bigger than they know!" Looks like it has Skin joning them as well.

It is also accompanied in two days' time with Avengers Academy: Marvel's Voices getting a new arc from Anthony Oliveira and Bailie Rosenlund, "The Angel of History" – Secrets of the lady M'Kraan are finally revealed as Mephisto narrows his sights on Avengers Academy!" as well as the Scarlet Witch's sons Billy and Tommy, and the House Of Harkness arc finale by Preeti Chhuvver and Jodi Nishijima, "After a stunning revelation about the House of Harkness, Wanda is forced to choose a side…"

By the way, is anyone else having trouble re-signing up to Marvel Unlimited? Did the Black Friday/Cyber Monday CYBER24 codeword break it or something? It seems to be rsther resistant to my efforts to give it money right now… so Astonishing X-Men is denied me until I can work out just what on earth is going on. And don't even bget me started on DC Infinity's reluctance to work on a web browser… if anyone has any insight, I would certainly appreciate it. As for Comixology and Amazion Kindle I have just given that up as a hopeless cause.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!