The Ennuii Of The Long Distance Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #66 by Justina Ireland and Andrea Broccardo. Between the last issue and this, we have seen Peter Parker confronted with experiencing the enivitable mortality of all life and gain a new spider-ennui power of, basically, not giving a web thwipp for anything. It's not that he won't stop the gunman from robbing the cashier, but rather than web him up, he is going to bore him into submission.

Yup, it seems Peter Parker was watching the inauguration as well. In between rewatching War Games, of course. With great power comes, it seems, irritation and a death wish. The two seem to be linked somewhat. Still he's not the only spider in town…

Spider-Boy having a greater take on the whole situation. And if you think you've never seen Peter Parker quite so bored by the burden of life's woes…

He's even bored with Felicia Hardy. clearly, as all the Ultimate Spider-Man readers will tell me, he needs to be kissing Mary Jane… and of course this will all be the prelude to some kind of about face as Peter Parker will learn the joy of living in the moment, putting death off as long as possible and that even though the stars in the sky seem small, once it was all black, etc etc etc. Amazing Spider-Man #66 by Justina Ireland and Andrea Broccardo is published today by Marvel Comics.

