Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: nightwing, Titans

The Future Of Wally West, Dick Grayson & Donna Troy (Spoilers)

The Future Of Wally West, Dick Grayson and Donna Troy from Titans #16 and Nightwing #118 (Spoilers of course)

Article Summary Wally West and Roy Harper make big moves in Titans issue #16 amid DC's All-In event.

Donna Troy steps up as leader while Nightwing faces his family turmoil in Nightwing #118.

Nightwing battles Heartless, confronting his past and embracing a new strategy.

Titans take on Clock King as Nightwing bids farewell in the finale by Tom Taylor.

Today gives us a new issue of Titans #16 kicking off DC All-In, and set on the Justice League Watchtower (seemingly popping up in every DC comic book right now) and a new issue of Nightwing #118, ending the pre-All-In run on the titles and setting up Dick Grayson's future. But first, Wally West has something to say about his own membership of Titans, even as Roy Harper comes back on board.

Justice League trumps Titans, it seems. I wonder if that will ever come back to bite him? And it also confirms that Barry Allen's lack of powers are ongoing… but what of Nightwing?

Stepping down leadership… and Donna Troy taking on the role. But what is is that has been so bothering him over in his own comic book?

His whole family history has been coming apart, with Heartless stepping in and taking over, and taking over Nightwing;s very own act of revenge against the man who killed his parents.

So while the Titans are dealing with a villain who was souped up during Absolute Power, the Clock King…

Nightwing at least gets it together to find a new way of dealing with Heartless. And possibly any villain going for the glory.

All serial killers and public space shooters should be treated this way, right?

NIGHTWING #118 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

DC COMICS

JUL243299

THE FINAL ISSUE OF TOM TAYLOR AND BRUNO REDONDO'S AWARD-WINNING RUN! Embark on an exhilarating journey through the streets of Blüdhaven as we bid a heartfelt farewell to the dynamic duo of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo in the epic conclusion to their award-winning run. With Nightwing's fear of heights overcome, he returns to Bludhaven for one final face-off with Heartless and Tony Zucco. It's the battle you've all been waiting for! And if we've learned anything from Nightwing these last couple of years, we know he never has to do it alone. One thing's for certain though, Bludhaven will never be the same after this!In Shops: Oct 16, 2024 SRP: $4.99 TITANS #16 CVR A PETE WOODS

DC COMICS

AUG243415

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN! After the events of Absolute Power, the team looks towards the future and their place in it. Will their failure to control Amanda Waller mean lasting consequences for the hero community?In Shops: Oct 16, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!