The Horse Doth Protest Too Much in Beta Ray Bill #3 [Preview]

Beta Ray Bill's ship has just transformed into a lady. A sexy robot lady. Which is certainly not the sort of thing you expect to see every day. But in this preview of Beta Ray Bill #3, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, Bill's reaction is a little suspect, don't you think? I mean, who comes out right away to say, "I've only known her as my ship?" Methinks perhaps Bill knows his ship… in the biblical sense. Beta Ray Bill: shipf**ker? Hey, we're not gonna judge anyone for their kink. Check out the preview below.