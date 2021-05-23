The Horse Doth Protest Too Much in Beta Ray Bill #3 [Preview]
Beta Ray Bill's ship has just transformed into a lady. A sexy robot lady. Which is certainly not the sort of thing you expect to see every day. But in this preview of Beta Ray Bill #3, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, Bill's reaction is a little suspect, don't you think? I mean, who comes out right away to say, "I've only known her as my ship?" Methinks perhaps Bill knows his ship… in the biblical sense. Beta Ray Bill: shipf**ker? Hey, we're not gonna judge anyone for their kink. Check out the preview below.
BETA RAY BILL #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210576
(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Daniel Warren Johnson
BILL MARCHES INTO THE HEART OF DARKNESS!
Beta Ray Bill takes a bloody path to find his glory – and the perfect weapon to forge it with! And he's even got a few friends to brave the battle alongside him. But the journey is one even Odin would call treacherous…and not all of Bill's friends will survive. At least not in the form you know. Daniel Warren Johnson and colorist Mike Spicer will break Bill's heart – and yours!
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-26
SRP: $3.99