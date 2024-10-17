Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Clover Press Art, kickstarter, Marvel Comics, michael allred, The Marvel Art of Michael Allred, trading cards, x-statix

The Marvel Art of Michael Allred Kickstarter Adds Trading Cards

The Kickstarter for The Marvel Art of Michael Allred artbook has added trading cards drawn by Allred for an upcoming campaign.

The Marvel Art of Michael Allred is an upcoming artbook from Clover Press Art that celebrates and collects artwork by acclaimed artist Michael Allred, who shot to fame as the creator of Madman and became best known to Marvel Comics fans for his collaboration with writer Peter Milligan on the satirical X-Men spinoff series X-Force, which evolved into X-Statix with its unique cast of emotionally dysfunctional mutant superheroes who were also reality TV stars whose lives and deaths were dependent on their ratings and popularity. The art book has an upcoming Kickstarter campaign, and Clover Press Art is offering trading cards with art by Allred himself as a bonus.

Apart from his creator-owned and indie comics work, Michael Allred has drawn books at both DC and Marvel, working with Peter Milligan, Matt Fraction, Dan Slott, and many others, sometimes also writing his own spin of DC and Marvel characters. The Marvel Art of Michael Allred will feature, as the title says, 200 pages of Allred's art from over two decades of Marvel Comics (only), and also poster art of characters such as The Silver Surfer, Galactus, the Avengers, the X-Men, and the X-Statix, the latter of whom he co-created.

With twenty years and hundreds of pages of art, there probably aren't many Marvel Comics characters Allred hasn't drawn at least once. Well, probably at least twice or three times. That's the thing when you draw sequential art and stories featuring characters – of course, an artist will draw the same characters several times, moving through a comic page. Comics, baby! Just look at the above sample from one of the trading cards! That's nearly every Avenger, some of the Inhumans, and a couple of classic X-Men already! Imagine how many more characters will be in that 200-page art book! And you can check out the trading card samples below.

The Marvel Art of Michael Allred Kickstarter is launching soon.

