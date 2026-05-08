Posted in: Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: angela, black cat, iron man, loki, Queen In Black, scarlet witch, thor

The Queen In Black Is Coming, Where Is Everyone Next Week? (Spoilers)

The Queen In Black Is Coming... where will everyone be next week? Let's check in with Venom, Iron Man, Thor and the Scarlet Witch...

Next week sees the publication of the final issue of the Knull mini-series, as everything heads towards The Queen In Black event, on Earth, is Asgard, and everywhere else… Knull #5 (of 5) by Tom Waltz, Al Ewing, Ryan Stegman and Juanan Ramirez sees Hela Of Asgard on her Queen In Black throne, after taking Knull's King In Black position, powers and knowledge, and plotting invasion of everything…

As she seeks counsel from the Asgardian God, Tyr, by her side ahead of the invasion of Earth, we saw play out on Free Comic Book Day…

And it involved both the nature of Knull, but also of Thanos…

As Thanos looks to set off much of The Queen In Black. Well, he does have a thing for death goddesses, does he not?

As Thanos Vs Knull begins the confrontation….

Meanwhile, on Midgard, The Mortal Thor is planning his own invasion. Just on a slightly smaller scale.

Getting inside Roxxon in the simplest fashion possible. Why can't Thanos just overhear Knull's password? It would save a lot of time…

This Mortal Thor is throwing bottles, not knocking them back. He's not going to get completely mortal like that… "come on, hurry up…"

Because some brothers in one form or another, have eyes everywhere. And children too…

Mortal Thor #10 by Al Ewing, Pasqual FerryDripping snake venom on a face over eternity doesn't exactly hurry things up. This is a little more… speedy. But as sons and daughters of Odin mess around on Earth or in space ships, are any left in Asgard?

Ah, Angela, accompanying Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme Of Asgard, journeying across Jotunheim, which is close enough…

And it's time to follow the path to where these monsters have gone…

Which dimensional realm of the gods will it be this time?

Ah, the one with Mortal Thor in it…. we know that Scarlet Witch will be a major part of Queen In Black, alongside Iron Man and Venom. That's a point, where is Venom right now?

Ah, the Negative Zone with Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, of course. And chasing J Jonah Jameson over a scoop.

That's quite unlucky, considering it's Felicia. But that's Negative Zones for you. At least Black Cats always land on their feet…

Or not in this case.

Maybe Venom can stop him before he escapes and kills her… Aunt Anna. That's how these things go, right? So… what about Tony Stark? Where's his iron ass?

Ah, he's dealing with a Queen In Gold, Madame Masque. Who seems to want a Tony Stark all of her very own…

The price of getting what you want is getting what you once wanted… and it might just blow up in your face.

That is, I suppose, the Tony Stark way. Knull #5 (of 5) by Tom Waltz, Al Ewing, Ryan Stegman, Juanan Ramirez, Mortal Thor #10 by Al Ewing, Pasqual Ferry, Doctor Strange #6 by Derek Landy, Ivan Fiorelli, Black Cat #10 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov and Iron Man #5 by Joshua Williamson, Carmen Carnero are all published by Marvel Comics this coming Wednesday…

Knull #5 (of 5) by Tom Waltz, Al Ewing, Ryan Stegman, Juanan Ramirez

LET THERE BE LIGHT! Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension and left his dastardly eternal mark in SUPERNOVA fashion! But wait! An enemy he thought he'd eliminated with extreme prejudice is back for more…and he comes UPGRADED for battle this time! Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen in Black, HELA OF ASGARD, is beginning to question her strategy against Knull – is it time to activate Plan B? This is it! The bombastic grand finale! Who will fall? Who will rise? Who will CLAIM THE LIGHT?! Whatever happens, the Marvel Universe will never be the same!

LET THERE BE LIGHT! Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension and left his dastardly eternal mark in SUPERNOVA fashion! But wait! An enemy he thought he'd eliminated with extreme prejudice is back for more…and he comes UPGRADED for battle this time! Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen in Black, HELA OF ASGARD, is beginning to question her strategy against Knull – is it time to activate Plan B? This is it! The bombastic grand finale! Who will fall? Who will rise? Who will CLAIM THE LIGHT?! Whatever happens, the Marvel Universe will never be the same! Mortal Thor #10 by Al Ewing, Pasqual Ferry

ONE AGAINST THE WORLD! Sigurd Jarlson has become a thorn in Roxxon's side…and the King of Roxxon has finally noticed him. But Sigurd's noticed Dario Agger too. He wants answers – he wants justice – and he'll go as high as he has to to get them. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is heading for the top.

ONE AGAINST THE WORLD! Sigurd Jarlson has become a thorn in Roxxon's side…and the King of Roxxon has finally noticed him. But Sigurd's noticed Dario Agger too. He wants answers – he wants justice – and he'll go as high as he has to to get them. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is heading for the top. Doctor Strange #6 by Derek Landy, Ivan Fiorelli

THREE SORCERERS SUPREME?! Strange and Angela discover that someone is killing high-ranking magical beings across the Nine Realms…and Stephen may be the next target! The sudden appearance of a mysterious portal leads Strange back to MIDGARD, where he's reunited with CLEA and comes face-to-face with Earth's new Sorcerer Supreme WANDA MAXIMOFF! But is the killer targeting them too?

THREE SORCERERS SUPREME?! Strange and Angela discover that someone is killing high-ranking magical beings across the Nine Realms…and Stephen may be the next target! The sudden appearance of a mysterious portal leads Strange back to MIDGARD, where he's reunited with CLEA and comes face-to-face with Earth's new Sorcerer Supreme WANDA MAXIMOFF! But is the killer targeting them too? Black Cat #10 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

BLACK CAT and VENOM risk the unthinkable to return home. If they could do it all over again…how might their lives (and their loves) be different? This time, there are no clean getaways!

BLACK CAT and VENOM risk the unthinkable to return home. If they could do it all over again…how might their lives (and their loves) be different? This time, there are no clean getaways! Iron Man #5 by Joshua Williamson, Carmen Carnero

ADVANCED IRON MAN ATTACKS! Madame Masque and A.I.M. have won. They unleashed their very own battle armor made from the new technology built by the "new Tony Stark" and now it wants to kill the real Tony Stark. Tony must confront his own nightmares before he can survive. But even if he makes it out of this one alive…he will witness the creation of his newest enemy!

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