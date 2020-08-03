The Sapling's Curse – an Arthurian Gay Romance Graphic Novel For 2023

The Sapling's Curse, is a Young Adult graphic novel written by first-time author James Persichetti and drawn by Lao Biehler. Publisher's Weekly describes it as thus, "in this inclusive twist on the legend of Arthur, knights Lancelot and Tristan set out on a quest to find the missing magician Merlin, but instead discover an unexpected romance. In this inclusive twist on the legend of Arthur, knights Lancelot and Tristan set out on a quest to find the missing magician Merlin, but instead discover an unexpected romance." On Twitter, James describes it as "a gay romance Arthurian Legends graphic novel". When asked for more, he said "To be honest, not sure how much I'm allowed to share at this point. But it centers around Lancelot, Tristan, and Morgan, and you can expect some favorites from Arthurian legend. I'll get back to you when I know what I can talk about" but did confirm The Sapling's Curse story would include women knights as well as the men.

Lily Kessinger at HMH acquired The Sapling's Curse graphic novel to be published in 2023, with a second book scheduled for 2025.

Lao Biehler has been posting scenes on Instagram that may relate to the book. Or may just be BBC Merlin fanfic. But it may suggest where this is heading, thematically. And while it may be a debut novel for Persichetti, he had also three years as a submissions reader and foreign rights coordinator at Nelson Literary Agency, and works as a freelance editor and story coach as Lost Hat Editorial. Which probably put him in a good position to see this graphic novel published.

Their agent Danielle Burby at Nelson Literary Agency negotiated the deal for world rights.

HMH or Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a publisher based in Boston's Financial District of textbooks, instructional technology materials, assessments, reference works, and fiction and non-fiction for both young readers and adults. They also have an extensive graphic novel line which can be viewed right here.