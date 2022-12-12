The Secrets And Lies Of Lucius Fox's Family (BatSpoilers)

Jace Fox, son of Lucius Fox, is the new Batman of New York City. Originally created by Len Wein and Irv Novick in Batman #313 published in 1979 as Timothy Fox, he got lost along the way, and when another of Lucius' sons, Luce Fox came along as the new Batwing, Jace/Timothy Fox had all but been forgotten.

When Dan DiDio wanted to relaunch Batman for his 5G initiative, it was Luke Fox who was intended to be the new Batman, until John Ridley switched it to Tim Fox, changing his first name to Jake later, so as not to confuse Gotham with Tim Drake. He also has an extended family, with supportive, oppositional and aspirational attitudes to superheroing.

And if you think that's as much of a soap opera as a Batman comic book can take, you've seen nothing yet, as tomorrow's I Am Batman #16 takes another stuff into that territory. Indeed, it takes a running jump. First, as his sister knows his secret about being New York's Batman…

But there are other secrets and lies within the family, yet to be exposed. His mother, Tanya Fox has been, unbeknownst to her, opposed to her son's actions, organising armed forces and new laws against him even (even if some of that was in the future universe that replaced 5G). But, as any Mike Leigh fan knows, there's only one way that family secrets and lies can lead.

Time to redraw the Lucius Fox family tree? There are clearly other members to bring in…

I AM BATMAN #16 CVR A CHRISTIAN DUCE

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Christian Duce

Though the Fox family has always excelled at keeping secrets from one another, a seemingly random act of violence sets them on a collision course with a painful truth with which there may be no reconciliation. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/13/2022