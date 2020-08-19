The Witcher, Stranger Things/D&D in Dark Horse November 2020 Solicits

Dark Horse Comics has issued their November 2020 solicitations, including the IP crossover series Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons #1, the new Resident Alien: Your Ride's Here #1 ahead of the SyFy television series, a new series based on the game and Netflix show, The Witcher: Fading Memories #1 featuring Geralt, and a collection of the bossman's own comic book, 47 Ronin with Mike Richardson and Stan Sakai…

47 Ronin TP

Mike Richardson (W) and Stan Sakai (A/Cover)

On sale Jan 13

FC, 152 pages

$19.99

TP, 6" x 9"

The tale of these samurai and their epic mission to avenge their wronged master is the story of Japan. Opening with the tragic incident that sealed the fate of Lord Asano, 47 Ronin follows a dedicated group of his vassals on their years-long path of vengeance!

Alien: The Original Screenplay #4 (of 5)

Cristiano Seixas (W), Guilherme Balbi (A/Cover), Candice Han (C), and Walter Simonson with Dave Stewart (Variant Cover)

On sale Nov 4

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The alien is loose aboard the ship, with every attempt at eradicating it proving more deadly. As the creature reveals its true form, the crew discovers a horrifying new development.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Raid Planning Puzzle

On sale Nov 4

Measuring at 20" x 27", 1000 pieces

$19.99

The protagonist Eivor and his Viking compatriots strategize how best to raid and explore this mysterious new world. The art of this puzzle features a magnificent vista of the open-world setting the Assassin's Creed series is known for.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Fortress Assault Puzzle

On sale Nov 4

Measuring at 20" x 27", 1000 pieces

$19.99

This gorgeous puzzle showcases Eivor's fury, utilizing your crew and longships to raid and plunder the British countryside. All to further your quest to build alliances, crush your enemies, and find a new fertile ground to build a settlement where Saxons and Danes can live together.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory #2 (of 3)

Cavan Scott (W), Martín Túnica (A), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Sumit Kumar (Cover)

On sale Nov 18

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Eivor's prisoner makes her an offer she can't refuse, leading her to the merciless mountains in search of a mysterious treasure. But she's not alone in this hunt . . . Danger lurks at every turn! Meanwhile, her brother tests out his new sword in a surprise attack!

The Atomic Legion TP

Mike Richardson (W) and Bruce Zick (A/Cover)

On sale Jan 6

FC, 228 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

In a hidden fortress near the North Pole, the greatest heroes of a past age live secluded from the world that rejected them. But when their benefactor—a mysterious scientist known only as the Professor—is kidnapped, it's up to a young boy to rally the robots, monsters, and superheroes in the fortress to come to the rescue as the Atomic Legion!

• From Mike Richardson, critically acclaimed writer of 47 Ronin and Star Wars: Crimson Empire.

BANG! #5 (of 5)

Matt Kindt (W/Variant Cover), Wilfredo Torres (A/Cover), and Nayoung Kim (C)

On sale Nov 4

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Everything comes to a head as the psychotic secret agent Thomas Cord finally assembles his team for their first mission. A drug-addicted man of action, an eighty-year-old female detective, a crippled billionaire with an AI-powered car, and a psychotic super spy form an unlikely team—but they are the only team capable of saving the world from destruction at the hands of Goldmaze and a whacked-out sci-fi writer who may be the world's only hope . . . or the architect of its destruction.

Barbalien: Red Planet #1 (of 5)

Tate Brombal (W), Gabriel Hernández Walta (A/Cover), Jordie Bellaire (C), and Phil Jiminez with Dave Stewart (Variant Cover)

On sale Nov 18

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A groundbreaking new sci-fi action series in the world of the Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer universe, about prejudice, honor, and identity.

Mark Markz has found his place on Earth as both a decorated police officer and as the beloved superhero, Barbalien. But in the midst of the AIDS crisis, hatred from all sides makes balancing these identities seem impossible—especially when a Martian enemy from the past hunts him down to take him back, dead or alive.

• Origin story for Barbalien.

• Art by Gabriel Hernández Walta (New Mutants, X-Men)!

The official prequel series to the upcoming film!

Bill & Ted Are Doomed #3 (of 4)

Evan Dorkin (W), Roger Langridge (A/C), Tyler Crook (Variant Cover), and Veronica Fish (Cover)

On sale Nov 11

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

With the launch of their world music tour in chaos, Bill and Ted manage to escape a rioting death metal festival only to be marked for death by the insane leader of an evil metal band. With thousands of evil metal fans on a wild hunt for our heroes, can the Wyld Stallyns survive long enough to write the One Song on tour and save the future?!

This new series is a direct sequel to Bogus Journey and prequel to Face the Music bringing back legendary Bill and Ted comics writer Evan Dorkin and acclaimed artist Roger Langridge!

Bill and Ted Are Doomed

On sale Nov 4

Whoa, dude. Bill and Ted Are Doomed is the official comic prequel to the upcoming Orion Pictures film, Bill and Ted Face the Music and we are stoked. To celebrate, we've got a line of bodacious products in the works. Party on!

Pin

This mega-pin features art by Veronica Fish as seen in issue 3 of Bill and Ted Are Doomed. It is 2.25" wide by 2" tall.

$9.99

Magnet 4-Pack

Set of 4 magnets featuring Bill, Ted, and their robot counterparts, as drawn by Evan Dorkin and colored by Sarah Dyer in issues 1 and 3 of Bill and Ted Are Doomed. Magnets come in 2.75" x 3.75" case.

$9.99

Bill and Ted Face the Music

On sale Nov 4

The greatest band of all time, Wyld Stallyns, are back in the new film from Orion Pictures, Bill and Ted Face the Music. In honor of their return, we've got a line of products featuring the awesome Wyld Stallyns logo. Excellent!

Wyld Stallyns Pin

2" wide.

$9.99

Wyld Stallyns Keychain

2" wide.

$9.99

Wyld Stallyns Patch

Patch is 3.75" wide and can be sewed or ironed on.

$7.99





Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #2 (of 4)

Jeff Lemire (W), Tyler Crook (A/Cover), and John McCrea with Mike Spicer (Variant Cover)

On sale Dec 30

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

From the world of the Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer series comes a bizarre, sci-fi adventure origin story!

Through the decades, Colonel Randall Weird faces his past and future from all angles, and often out of order, as he struggles to maintain his sanity and protect himself—and those around him—from a fractured universe that swarms with untold dangers.

Colonel Weird: Cosmagog TP

Jeff Lemire (W) andTyler Crook (A/Cover)

On sale Jan 27

FC, 144 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

From the world of the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer series comes a bizarre, sci-fi adventure origin story!

Wacky space adventurer Colonel Randall Weird leaves Black Hammer farm and embarks on a strange journey through space and time for something that he's long forgotten with his sanity and life at stake!

Collects Colonel Weird: Cosmogog #1-4 from the Eisner Award-winning team of Jeff Lemire and Harrow County's Tyler Crook!

New series based on the highly anticipated game!

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #3 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Miguel Valderrama (A/Cover), and Jason Wordie (C)

On sale Nov 4

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

EMTs Nadia and Knapp, and their criminal client Apex, are surrounded in a skyscraper by an onslaught of vicious gang members looking to avenge their leader. But Nadia's will to escort Apex to safety and complete the mission wanes with every descending floor—especially when a mother and her ill child become inadvertently involved.

Cyberpunk 2077: Metro Life Puzzle

On sale Nov 4

Measuring at 20" x 27", 1000 pieces

$19.99

Life is hard on the streets of Night City and when you find an empty train car you take it . . . body or not! This 1000-piece puzzle features gorgeous artwork with tons of references to the world of Cyberpunk. Measuring at 20" x 27", this will be a worthy challenge to add to any fan's collection.

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team TP

Cullen Bunn (W), Miguel Valderrama (A/Cover), and Jason Wordie (C)

On sale Jan 27

FC, 104 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Nadia, an Assistant EMT for a privately owned business known as Trauma Team International, is the sole survivor of a failed rescue mission turned shootout. After she agrees to continue work for an upcoming extraction mission, Nadia discovers that her new extraction subject is Apex—the man who's responsible for Nadia's former team members' deaths. A hundred floors high in a skyscraper filled with members of Apex's rival gang, Nadia and her team must complete the extraction.

The Cycle of the Red Moon Book 2: The Children of Darkness Novel

José Antonio Cotrina (W) and Fiona Hsieh (Cover)

On sale Jan 20

b&w, 408 pages

$19.99

Novel, 6" x 9"

Rocavarancolia has proved its cruelty once again, but the gruesome city cannot defeat those chosen for the Harvest. Now magic is on their side and it's their turn to shine. But mysteries remain. What makes them so special to the Kingdom? And what is the significance of the Red Moon? The time has come for Hector and the rest of the children from Earth to leave the safety of their tower behind. It's time to get some answers—and no vampire, sorcerer, or creature can stop them. Meanwhile, an evil older than the Kingdom has awakened . . .

• Now in English for the first time!

Disney Princess: Make Way for Fun TP

Amy Mebberson (W/A/Cover)

On sale Jan 20

FC, 80 pages

$10.99

TP, 6" x 9"

A collection of all-new, original, humorous, and heart-filled short comics stories featuring all the Disney Princesses! It's never a dull time with the Disney Princesses! Get ready to dive into heaps of fun and entertainment! Includes infographics for you to "meet" the princesses featured on the cover!

• Fun and funny stories for all ages!

Dune

Dark Horse Comics, in partnership with Legendary Pictures, is proud to share our initial product line for the highly anticipated science fiction epic, Dune! Set in the far future of humanity, we find the fate of the universe inexplicably tied to Paul Atreidesthe son and heir of a noble house, the transcendent resource known as "the spice,"and the only planet where it can be harvested: the desert planet Arrakis, commonly referred to as Dune. We have an amazing assortment of products inspired by the iconography of the film, with more to come!

On sale Nov 4

Atreides Pin

2" tall pin.

$14.99

Harkonnen Pin

2.25" tall pin.

$14.99

Magnet 4-Pack

Set of 4 magnets featuring the logos of Houses Atreides and Harkonnen, in 2.75" x 3.75" case.

$9.99

El Ciclo de la Luna Roja-Libro 2: Los Hijos de la Tinieblas Novel

José Antonio Cotrina (W) and Fiona Hsieh (Cover)

On sale Jan 20

b&w, 408 pages

$19.99

Novel, 6" x 9"

Rocavarancolia ha demostrado su crueldad una vez más, pero la ciudad macabra no ha podido con los elegidos para la Cosecha. Ahora tienen la magia de su parte y por fin van a tomar la iniciativa. Pero siguen quedando misterios por resolver. ¿Qué los hace tan especiales para el reino? ¿Y por qué es tan importante la Luna Roja? Llega la hora de que Hector y los demás cosechados de la Tierra abandonen la protección de su torre. Llega la hora de buscar respuestas y no habrá vampiro, mago ni criatura alguna que los detenga. Mientras, un mal más antiguo que el propio reino acaba de despertar. . .

Harrow County Omnibus Volume 1 TP

Cullen Bunn (W), Tyler Crook (A/Cover), Carla Speed McNeil (A), Hannah Lavender (W), and Jenn Manley Lee (A)

On sale Jan 6

FC, 368 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The first half of the highly acclaimed, Eisner-nominated horror fantasy tale, collected in a value-priced omnibus.

Emmy always knew that the woods surrounding her home crawled with ghosts and monsters. But on the eve of her eighteenth birthday, she learns that she is connected to these creatures—and to the land itself—in a way she never imagined.

Collects issues #1–#16 of Harrow County.

Mignola! Hughes!

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Seven Wives Club

Mike Mignola (W/Variant Cover) and Adam Hughes (A/Cover/Variant Cover)

On sale Nov 11

FC, 32 pages

$4.99

One-shot

The team behind the Eisner Award-winning one-shot Hellboy: Krampusnacht spins a new ghostly yarn! Hellboy comes to the aid of a young girl whose ghost hunt goes wrong, and a visit to an abandoned medical school reveals sinister layers to a grisly, long-ago murder. Stolen cadavers, vengeful spirits, and more abound in this one-shot.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola reunites with fan-favorite artist Adam Hughes for a spirit-fueled scream fest sure to excite old and new fans alike!

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Volume 2 TP

Sumito Oowara (W/A/Cover)

On sale Jan 27

b&w, 168 pages

$12.99

TP, 5 1/8" x 7 1/4"

Midori loves to design worlds. Tsubame loves to animate. Sayaka loves to make money! And at Shibahama High, they call them Eizouken–a three-girl club determined to produce their own spectacular science fiction anime! But with no budget from their school and a leaky warehouse for a studio, Eizouken is going to have to work hard and use their imagination . . . the one thing they've got plenty of!

Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles Volume 3 TP

Naru Narumi (W/A/Cover)

On sale Jan 20

b&w, 136 pages

$10.99

TP, 5 1/8" x 7 1/4"

Ms. Koizumi has taken planes and trains in search of noodles . . . but never before a mountain pilgrimage, as she ascends the granite slopes of Mt. Tsukuba in search of the ramen restaurant at the summit! And that's only her first culinary adventure in the tasty volume three, as she guards the secret of her beauty from the jealous Misa (could it be the backfat in her broth?), dodges pick-up artists in Osaka, and meets a mysterious older woman who reminds her strangely of a certain obsessive classmate . . . !

GAIMAN! RUSSELL! MIGNOLA! ORDWAY!

Norse Mythology #2

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/A/Cover), Mike Mignola (A), Jerry Ordway (A), Dave Stewart (C), Lovern Kindzierski (C), and David Mack (Variant Cover)

On sale Nov 4

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

Loki is forced to atone for his latest prank by pitting two groups of dwarfs against each other in a contest that will either bring the gods greater treasures than they could dream of, or cost him his head . . . or both.

PICK UP WHERE SEASON 2 LEFT OFF!

The Orville #3: Heroes (Part 1 of 2)

David A. Goodman (W) David Cabeza (A/Cover), and Michael Atiyeh (C)

On sale Nov 4

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Lieutenant Talla Keyali returns to a planet she surveyed as an Ensign, when scans suggest significant technological advances since her last visit, only to discover a spacefaring species has subjugated the locals. Stymied by the Planetary Union's hesitance to provoke hostilities, Talla must consider how far she's willing to go to help these people and the repercussions of doing so.

• Written by The Orville executive producer David A. Goodman!

Soon to be a SyFy live action series!

Resident Alien: Your Ride's Here #1 (of 6)

Peter Hogan (W) and Steve Parkhouse (A/C/Cover)

On sale Nov 11

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Harry's learned a lot about himself and the possibility that other aliens have been stranded on Earth, too. He needs to figure out what to do with Honey, the only resident in Patience, USA, who sees him in his true alien form, as well as deal with his feelings toward Asta, his best friend. Harry's been stranded in a small town pretending to be a human doctor for so long, loneliness is bound to creep in.

"One of the most charming and wonderful comics being published today." –Jeff Lemire

• Another mysterious chapter from a critically acclaimed comics team.

Savor TP

Neil Kleid (W), John Broglia (A/Cover), and Frank Reynoso (C)

On sale Jan 6

FC, 144 pages

$14.99

TP, 6" x 9"

Discovering a band of demon cooks has captured her island home, warrior chef Savor Batonnet must undertake her very first quest as a newly minted hero! But being called a "hero" and possessing a handful of skills all the ingredients Savor needs to face five deadly restaurants, build the ultimate knife, save both her parents and the woman she loves? By creators Neil Kleid (Brownsville, Kings and Canvas, Powers: The Secret History of Deena Pilgrim), John Broglia (God Complex, Zombie-Sama) and Frank Reynoso (Kings and Canvas, The Sweetness).

• For fans of Legend of Zelda, Top Chef, Disney films and cooking shows—or warrior chefs of all ages!

• A new young-adult world à la Avatar: The Last Airbender.

• A bite-sized graphic novel about finding your way, food fighting, and adventure!

Skulldigger and Skeleton Boy #6 (of 6)

Jeff Lemire (W), Tonci Zonjic (A/Cover), and Cliff Chiang (Variant Cover)

On sale Nov 25

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

With dead bodies piling up, and a young boy's future on the line, Skulldigger and Detective Reyes confront the psychopathic Grimjim—and each other—in a final showdown that determines the fate of Spiral City.

"Skulldigger and Skeleton Boy is a new kind of vigilante duo fraught with all the terror and bad choices any sociopath would cherish. There is no good or bad, just before and after." —The Brazen Bull

Skulldigger and Skeleton Boy TP

Jeff Lemire (W) and Tonci Zonjic (A/Cover)

On sale Jan 27

FC, 168 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

From the world of the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer series comes a dark tale of tragedy!

Spiral City finds itself trapped in a vicious cycle of crime, corruption, and violence. With the heart of the city at stake, a vigilante rises in Skulldigger. However, when the nefarious Grimjim escapes from prison, will Skulldigger and his ward, Skeleton Boy, be enough to save Spiral City?

Collects Skulldigger #1-#6 from the Eisner Award-winning writer of Jeff Lemire and superstar artist Tonci Zonjic!

Spy Island #3 (of 4)

Chelsea Cain (W), Lia Miternique (Cover and Variant Cover), Elise McCall (A), and Rachelle Rosenberg (C)

On sale Nov 4

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Recent mermaid attacks have everyone on edge. Beaches are closed. Super spy Nora Freud must team up with her friends in order to expose the sinister underbelly of a vast marine cryptozoology conspiracy. In local news, The Mermaid Hut, down by the marina, is pleased to announce a 10% sale on mermaid-tooth necklaces. While supplies last.

Epic Adventures, Lifelong Friendships!

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons #1 (of 4)

Jody Houser (W), Jim Zub (W), Diego Galindo (A/Variant Cover), MsassyK (C), Anna Dittmann (Variant Cover), David Michael Beck (Variant Cover), and E. M. Gist (Cover)

On sale Nov 4

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Follow the crew from Hawkins, Indiana, as they discover the legendary monsters and epic adventures of the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop role-playing game together. Long before the dreaded Demogorgon took one of them to the Upside Down, watch Mike, Lucas, and Will bond with Dustin for the first time over the game that would define their childhood. See the party come together as a team through communal stories and perilous quests to learn important lessons about friendship and find the courage to stand up to the bullies that challenge their everyday.

• D&D and Stranger Things together in comics!

• Comics/gaming powerhouse writers join forces!

Stranger Things: Science Camp #3 (of 4)

Jody Houser (W), Edgar Salazar (P), Keith Champagne (I), Marissa Louise (C), Viktor Kalvachev (Cover), and Raúl Allén (Variant Cover), and Pius Bak (Variant Cover)

On sale Nov 25

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

While Dustin continues to prove his mettle as a Dungeons and Dragons DM to prove a point to new-found camp bullies, the counselers of Camp Know Where have been disappearing one by one. When Suzie and Dustin discover the older teenagers running the camp are the targets of a sinister plot, they decide to solve the mystery on their own.

Gerard Way! Shaun Simon! Gabriel Bá!

Tales from the Umbrella Academy: You Look like Death #3 (of 6)

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), I.N.J. Culbard (A/Variant Cover), Gabriel Bá (Cover), and David Mack (Variant Cover)

On sale Nov 18

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Klaus's contact with the dead comes in handy when his former movie star friend needs help wowing a casting director. Beneath Hollywood, we catch up with Shivers, the vampire-chimp drug lord, in his vampire amusement park, where he continues his search for the Umbrella Brat who stole his stash, while Klaus's aging paramour distracts him with booze . . . and relish.

• Séance gets his own miniseries!

The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem #2 (of 6)

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), Leonardo Romero (A/Cover), Jordie Bellaire (C), Becky Cloonan (Variant Cover), and Motohiro (Variant Cover)

On sale Nov 11

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A violent, inhuman police force is hot on Killjoys leader Mike Miligram's trail as he speeds down the highway on his way to recruit his brainwashed team. One member has become an unassuming middle school teacher, and begins to find strange evidence of how far their enemy's reach is and their control on reality.

• From Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance.

• The original inspiration for My Chemical Romance's Danger Days!

The Witcher: Fading Memories #1 (of 4)

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Amad Mir (A), and Evan Cagle (Cover)

On sale Nov

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Geralt has become impoverished and dejected since monster threats have seemingly vanished. Times have always been hard for Witchers—but without continual work, his situation has worsened. As Geralt explores new possibilities for his life path, he receives a request from the Mayor of Towitz, a small town where children are being kidnapped by Foglets . . . but something feels off about this new threat.

• Explore the world of The Witcher beyond the games!

• A brand-new series featuring the game's iconic protagonist, Geralt!

Now a Netflix original series!

X-Ray Robot #4 (of 4)

Michael Allred (W/A/Cover), Laura Allred (C), and Tradd Moore (Variant Cover)

On sale Nov 25

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

After an incredible trip through infinite universes, super scientist Max Wilding stumbles upon hidden truths and a climactic battle with consequences that ripple through dimensions . . . and time itself.