Thet Was DC Fandome Part One – The Daily LITG, 23rd August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, DC Comics launched its rather-shrunk-all-of-a-sudden 8 hours-stretched-into-24-hour event, DC Fandome – currently going through repeat for a third time. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Rick And Morty, Magic, Charmed, Bob Harras – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
- Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Commander Legends Information
- Charmed: Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano Twitter Fight Gets Personal
- Bob Harras, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief, Quits Early, Heads Home
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Their First Story is One of Survival
- Jim Lee Creates Superhero Venus Based On Venus Williams at DC Fandome
- The Flash Season 7 Trailer Leaks Prior to DC FanDome Panel?
- Finally, A Black Batman? John Ridley, Nick Derington and DC Fandome
- DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys BAF Wave Pre-Orders Arriving Today
- What Do The Berries Do In Pokémon GO? A Pokémon Item Guide
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
We found the comic books you were missing from DC Fandome – or at least we will do.
- 200 Free DC Fandome Comics Are Not Available Today, But In 3 Weeks
- Rick & Morty Presents Jaguar in Oni/Lion Forge November 2020 Solicits
- Jim Lee Confirms a Black Batman For 2021 at DC Fandome
- Milestone Comics Returns With Static Shock in February – DC Fandome
- Neil Gaiman Approves Of #SaveHellblazer Campaign To DC Comics
What was happening one year ago.
When Jesse Pinkman got his moment in the dsun…
- "Breaking Bad": Bob Odenkirk Confirms Film – "They Did It"
- The Predator is a Yellow Lantern in the NYCC Exclusive from NECA
- "Animal Kingdom" Season 4 Finale "Smurf": End Scenes Mar Ep [Review]
- Dark Captain Marvel Launches in November
- Nintendo Announces PAX West 2019 Plans For Pokémon
- "Dungeons & Dragons" Throws Shade At XFL For Seattle Team Name
- First Look At "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Sixth Ginyu Force Member, Bonyu
- Full Marvel Comics Solicitations for November 2019 – And A Lot Of 2099
- New Picture of Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Terminator: Dark Fate"
- G. Willow Wilson Leaves Wonder Woman for Mystery Project as Steve Orlando Takes Over
- Marvel to Cancel Star Wars Comic in November With #75 – Will A Relaunch #1 Be Far, Far Away?
What's happening today with DC Fandome and more…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline
- DC Fandome running on repeat.
- Draw At Home with Fantom, Fantom Comics and Sarahti Gassmalla, 3-6pm EDT
- Pervers/Cité 2020: Drawing Comics as Therapy, 4-6pm PDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Chris Bachalo, co-creator of Generation X, creator of Steampunk.
- Terry Austin, inker on Uncanny X-Men.
- Christian Beranek, writer of Silent Devils, Silent Forest, Post Apocalyptic Nick
- Andy Runton, creator of Owly.
- Marco Schiavone, publisher at Edizioni BD.
- Steven Howarth of Pop Culture Maven
- Sohaib Awan, founder of Jabal Entertainment
- Darryl Kravitz, write of Scooby-Doo comics.
- Jon Moisan, editor at Skybound.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about DC Fandome or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.