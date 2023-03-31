Things To Do In London If You Like Comics in April 2023 The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for April 2023, in which a new comic book convention comes to Battersea Park.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for April 2023, in which a new comic book convention comes to Battersea Park, Mark Stafford launches his exhibition, there are big signings at Gosh and Forbidden Planet with Garth Ennis, Brian Bolland, Dave Gibbons, Andy Diggle and plenty more besides. But it begins with London Comic Mart. See you there?

Saturday, 1st of April

London Comic Mart April 2023

The London Comic Mart; an established event that's been running for over 30 years in one form or another, longer than I have been in London. The Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, 11-4pm, £5 before noon, free after.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Monday, 3rd of April

Fortismere Easter Camp 11th April Week 1 Comic Club Age 7-9, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

INTRODUCTION: Overview of comics and cartoon history and how they been used as tools for storytelling and communication over the years.

BASIC ANATOMY: Showing how the human body works and is designed to move.

CHARACTER DESIGN: How to work up designs for different types of characters and how they fit into the stories you want to tell.

STORYTELLING: Overview of comics storytelling, layout and structure.

SCRIPTING & LETTERING: A look at the basics of comics scriptwriting and how to produce clear lettering by hand for comics.

COLOURING: An exploration of different colouring techniques (including, if possible, computer colouring).

COMIC STRIP: Using the skills gathered so far, students will work on their own comic stories.

COMPLETE FINISHED COMIC: By the end of the course each student will produce their own complete 8 – 12 page comic strip.

Relaxed Mondays @ The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, 11am onwards.

Free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences. Events are free, but advance booking is essential. One ticket per person, and one member of the group needs to be aged 5-25 with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences. Drop-in workshops are most suitable for ages 8-14. Drinks and snacks will be available. "Join us for a free morning or afternoon event specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences. The event offers children and young people the opportunity to visit the museum without the distraction of other visitors, accompanied by their families, carers or friends. Throughout each session there will be drop-in cartoon workshops with our cartoonist Steve Marchant, as well as a self-led trail of the museum – or you can just use the time to explore the museum at your own pace. We cannot be responsible for any attendees. However, if there are any access requirements you would like us to know about or discuss, as well as any questions you may have, please email learning@cartoonmuseum.org and our Learning and Outreach Officer, Steve, will be happy to talk through everything. If you have booked tickets, we will email you our accessibility information ahead of the visit, including: Visual Story of the day, exhibition videos along with accessible descriptions, sensory descriptions of the museum, and the best accessible routes to get to the museum using public transport."

Tuesday, 4th of April

Easter Holidays: How-to-Draw workshop with Jim Smith! at Waterstones, Kingston-Upon-Thames, 11am-Noon

Join Jim Smith, author and illustrator of the fantastic Barry Loser series, and learn some tricks of the trade. Jim will share some hot tips, so a perfect session for all budding artists and writers. He will also tell you all about his fantastic book series. Barry is back! The bestselling, award-winning Barry Loser series is ten years old and Barry, Bunky, Nancy and the gang are off on a series of new adventures. 'Barry Loser: Action Hero!' is in full colour graphic novel format and includes a new 'how to draw' sections to help you make your own comic books!

Fortismere Easter Camp 11th April Week 1 Comic Club Age 7-9, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

Wednesday, 5th of April

Picturing Pandemics: Exploring Public Health through Cartoons, Association of Anaesthetists of Great Britain and Ireland, 21 Portland Place London 6-8pm

Punch Magazine: the Agitator for Change in Public Health. Satirical cartoons published in Punch magazine in the 1840s and 1850s were a surprising and consistent force for reform in social health. By focussing attention on the appalling state of London's working conditions and waterways the magazine pushed for a progressive approach with a hard hitting but humorous stance. Some of the most memorable graphic images of the 19th Century were made in this way, capturing troubling issues with beauty and wit. Amanda-Jane Doran has had the privilege of researching, conserving and interpreting fascinating collections of books, manuscripts and drawings over a long career. Initially for Punch, in collaboration with colleagues at the British Museum and the V&A, more recently in the Collections Department at the RA and for the National Trust. The rich and varied history of satire, graphic art and book illustration has provided a wonderful series of stories to explore, and a spring board into other areas of research including medieval music, 19th-century women musicians and Jewish culture in the English Country House.

Covid Cartoons: Westminster's Life Under Lockdown. Steve Marchant, Learning Coordinator and Senior Tutor at The Cartoon Museum, talks about a successful creative project he ran with youth groups during 2021-22. Westminster's Life Under Lockdown empowered young people with the basic skills needed for them to create their own cartoon chronicle of the issues they faced during the lockdowns we all endured. From missing friends and family to the importance of Netflix, their work forms part of a genuine historical record that has been published and distributed across Westminster, and around the world online. Steve will be sharing some of the work produced, and will have free copies of volume two of the Lockdown comic to give away. Following the talk, Steve will lead a fun, short workshop in which you too can produce your own Lockdown cartoons!

Fortismere Easter Camp 11th April Week 1 Comic Club Age 7-9, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

Thursday, 6th of April

Troopers Soho, from 7pm. Those who know, know.

Giving Offence: A Talk And Live Draw With Cartoonist Martin Rowson, Century Club, Shaftesbury Avenue, Soho, 6.30 pm, £12.

To finish up our Comica month, join cartoonist Martin Rowson as he takes us on a rumbunctious, rollicking ride through his 40 years of ankle-biting, satirical-savaging attempts to hold the great and good to account. During an action-packed – and possibly very messy – evening, he will be depicting (with commentary) the nine prime ministers who have been in office during his career – using ketchup, mustard, mayo, peanut butter, toilet duck and various other household condiments. The evening will include a private view of Martin's 'Naked Attraction' paintings of various prime ministers which will be exhibited alongside his 'Gluttony' series in the Century's cocktail lounge during March.

Laydeez Do Comics: In Real Life!, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, 6-8pm.

Hosted by Rachael Ball. Guests:

Patrice Aggs: Graphic Novelist & Illustrator 'It's Her Story- Shirley Chisholm', 'No Country'

Rebecca Jones: Graphic Novelist & Winner 2022 Faber/Observer graphic short story prize

Cole Henley- Graphic Novelist & Illustrator of Michael Rosen's 'You're Thinking about Tomatoes.'

Starman Launch Party With Reinhard Kleist – Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm

We're very excited to welcome Reinhard Kleist to the shop launching Starman: Bowie's Stardust Years from SelfMadeHero, supported by Goethe-Institut London. Reinhard will be launching his new comic about the life of iconic David Bowie. Kleist is a Berlin based illustrator and comic artist who has previously delved into the illustrated biopics of other musicans such as Nick Cave (Nick Cave: Mercy on Me) and Johnny Cash (Cash: I See a Darkness), cementing him as the man for the job when it comes to tackling the influential pop god, Bowie.

Fortismere Easter Camp 11th April Week 1 Comic Club Age 7-9, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

Friday, 7th of April

Star Wars Celebration Europe, ExCel Centre, Docklands

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

"Come join us to talk about the latests One Piece episodes, Chapters, Theories, Projects, Games and more at London Meltdown Bar. After you are invited to stay at Karaoke Night and have fun!"

Saturday, 8th of April

All About The Ink! exhibition launch at The Bookery Gallerie, Church Street, Marylebone, 7pm

An exhibition of contemporary cartooning and comics art. The show will be a cavalcade of inky splendour, hanging original works by over 20 cartoonists, alongside digital displays of works in progress, coloured finishes and short films. We hope to communicate the breadth of creativity bubbling away in the medium, with an emphasis on the British small press and overground comics scenes, from autobio to art to abstract, funny to creepy to thrilling, A celebration of the joy of people moving ink and graphite and pigment around on paper, during an age where the screen is conquering every aspect of our creative lives, and AI is reaching for us all with its wonky malformed fingers. From amateurs to veritable ink royalty, it's all on the walls, the beautiful, the beguiling, the wistful and weird. Especially the weird.

Star Wars Celebration Europe, ExCel Centre, Docklands

Garth Ennis & Patrick Goddard Signing Rogue Trooper 2000AD Prog 2326, Forbidden Planet London Megastore, Covent Garden, 1-2 pm.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 9th of April

Star Wars Celebration Europe, ExCel Centre, Docklands

Manga Club! If you love manga then please join us for our weekly manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people! TCR Bar183 Tottenham Court Road, 1.30-3.30pm.

Monday, 10th of April

Star Wars Celebration Europe, ExCel Centre, Docklands

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM Galaxy Stage Make mine Star Wars, and make mine Marvel! Join Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and some of Marvel's top talent for a comics conversation unlike any other. Including all-new announcements and reveals from a galaxy far, far away!

Tuesday, 11th of April

Comic and Graphic Novel Readers Club, Prince of Wales, 150 Drury Lane, Covent Garden, 7-9pm

Reading A Distant Neighborhood by Jiro Taniguchi

Official launch of The Comical Eye's British Monarchy at Ink@84 Bookshop, 84 Highbury Park, 6.30–8pm,

Who was Softsword? Which king had 10 children but none with his wife? Which kings were crowned twice? How many British monarchs died on the toilet? (Answer: probably more than you think!) The Comical Eye's British Monarchy is a comic strip with a difference, an alternative, up-to-the-minute Bayeux Tapestry tracing every king and queen from Alfred the Great to Charles III — each with a quick, vivid pen-portrait of their reign, their achievements, their quirks and failings … Be sure to arrive on time to position yourself in the line of succession for the Comical Quiz! That's right, we'll be firing off a cannonade of questions and the teams crowned winners will be entitled to free copies of The Comical Eye's British Monarchy, theirs for life and to pass on to their heirs and graces!

Fortismere Easter Camp 11th April Week 2 Comic Club, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

INTRODUCTION: Overview of comics and cartoon history and how they been used as tools for storytelling and communication over the years.

BASIC ANATOMY: Showing how the human body works and is designed to move.

CHARACTER DESIGN: How to work up designs for different types of characters and how they fit into the stories you want to tell.

STORYTELLING: Overview of comics storytelling, layout and structure.

SCRIPTING & LETTERING: A look at the basics of comics scriptwriting and how to produce clear lettering by hand for comics.

COLOURING: An exploration of different colouring techniques (including, if possible, computer colouring).

COMIC STRIP: Using the skills gathered so far, students will work on their own comic stories.

COMPLETE FINISHED COMIC: By the end of the course each student will produce their own complete 8 – 12 page comic strip.

Wednesday, 12th of April

Fortismere Easter Camp 11th April Week 2 Comic Club, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

Thursday, 13th of April

Fortismere Easter Camp 11th April Week 2 Comic Club, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

Friday, 14th of April

Fortismere Easter Camp 11th April Week 2 Comic Club, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

Saturday, 15th of April

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Fandorica Geek & Sci-Fi/Fantasy Meetup. The Mad Hatter 3-7 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-11pm.

"The IN-PERSON Fandorica returns on Saturday 15th April 2023 from 2pm onwards. This will be our second In-Person meetup since COVID paused our live venue events back in early 2020, and it follows our highly enjoyable IN-PERSON Fandorica in early March 2023. So please do join us for what will hopefully be a day long remembered! We plan on being there till late. So if you can't pop along at the start, then join us when it's convenient for you! It'll all be very relaxed with a welcoming atmosphere. The idea is simply to bring people who have a shared love of all things geek together for a good time! It's all about meeting people and making new friends! Trust me, you won't need an encyclopedic knowledge! Ultimately, it's going to be you all that will make it what it is. Feel free to chat about anything you like! Be as silly or serious as you want! So whatever you're into… Doctor Who, Marvel, DC, Star Wars, The Last Of Us, Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Disney, Supernatural, Comics, Films, Books, Board Games, D&D, etc, I'm sure we'll all have something in common to talk about! Chat about anything you fancy!"

Thursday, 20th of April

Mental Health and comics with Chuck Mullin, Wellcome Collection 183 Euston Road, 6-7pm

"Join us for an evening with comic artist Chuck Mullin, author of 'Bird Brain', on how she uses comics to explore her relationship with her mental health, and the role comics play in opening up discussions about wellbeing. Talking to Chuck will be Rowan Frewin. They are a freelance comic artist and part of Wellcome Collection's Library team. This talk will be followed by a Q&A."

UPROAR! Talk – Alex Loxton discusses her new book, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, 6-8pm. 6.30-8.30pm

"A brilliant new history of Georgian Britain through the eyes of the artists who immortalised it, by one of the UK's most exciting young historians. Set against a backdrop of royal madness, political intrigue and the birth of modern celebrity; UPROAR! follows three satirists Thomas Rowlandson, James Gillray and Isaac Cruikshank as they lampoon those in power. From the Prince Regent to Georgiana to Duchess of Devonshire, their prints and illustrations deconstruct the political and social landscape with surreal and razor-sharp wit. UPROAR! fizzes with energy on every page. Alice Loxton writes with verve and energy, never failing to convince in her thesis that Gillray and his gang profoundly altered British humour, setting the stage for everything from Gilbert and Sullivan to Private Eye and Spitting Image today. Alice Loxton is a 27-year-old historian, writer and presenter. She is passionate about bringing history to mainstream audiences and has worked with History Hit, Channel 4, Call of Duty, LadBible, Minecraft, Xbox, BBC Bitesize, The National Trust and many other charities and organisations. She shares her love of history via her social media channels, where she has over a million followers (@history_alice)."

Friday, 21st of April

Talk: A Very British Affair, 6-8pm

"Join Mike Molcher and special guest David Roach to discuss his new book. A Very British Affair is a gorgeous book bringing forgotten British romance comics back to life. It's curated by David Roach, who wrote the Eisner-nominated Masters of British Comics. A Very British Affair charts the stratospheric rise of romance comics in post-war Britain with a selection of the greatest romance comics ever printed in the UK. Featuring an eclectic mix of artists from Spain, Italy and the UK, this collection unearths the sensual art and emotional writing which delighted generations of comics readers. Featuring over 50 comics stories – many of which have never been reprinted before – this lavish book is a stunning tribute to the often uncredited creators who crafted an industry of love. Roach shines a spotlight on the Italian and Spanish artists who dominated romance, as well as the genre's forgotten female contributors, like Jenny Butterworth, Pat Tourett and Diane Gabbott plus a wealth of other artists too numerous for the wordcount here!"

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

"Come join us to talk about the latest One Piece episodes, Chapters, Theories, Projects, Games and more at London Meltdown Bar. After you are invited to stay at Karaoke Night and have fun!"

Saturday, 22nd of April

Andy Diggle Signing The Expanse: Dragon Tooth, Forbidden Planet London Megastore, Covent Garden, 1-2 pm.

It's About Time: A Memoir in Pictures and Words by Brian Bolland Signing– Gosh Comics, Soho,1-2pm.

"We welcome comics superstar, Brian Bolland, back to the shop for a singing to celebrate his latest tome, It's About Time. Famous for his artwork on Batman: The Killing Joke, his Judge Dredd stories, and his countless iconic covers for DC, Brian's expansive ouvere has made an incalcuably huge impact on the comics industry. His memoir book, About Time, is a delve into his mind and career, exploring his influences and documenting his journey to the profilic comics icon he is now."

A Very British Affair: The Best of Classic Romance Comics Signing With David Roach – Gosh Comics, Soho, 1-2pm.

"Fancy a bit of Romance in your life? We here at Gosh! want that for you! That's why we've asked Comics historian David Roach in to sign copies of his latest opus, A Very British Affair, a collection of British romance comics from the haydey of UK weekly comics"

Sunday, 23rd of April

Manga Club! TCR Bar183 Tottenham Court Road, 1.30-3.30pm.

"If you love manga then please join us for our weekly manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!"

Thursday, 27th of April



Pet Peeves Launch Party With Nicole Goux – Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm

We're delighted to welcome the very talented Nicole Goux all the way from LA to the shop to celebrate the launch of her brand new comic from Avery Hill Publishing, Pet Peeves! Nicole most recently released Forest Hills Bootleg Society with Dave Baker, an excellent YA comic that made it onto our Best of 2022 list! Her fabulous drawing has also created the likes of Shadow of the Batgirl (DC Comics) and F**k Off Squad (Silver Sprocket). Goux's latest endevaour from Avery Hill, moves away from her collobarative projects to tell a much more personal story in her first solo debut graphic novel.

Norman Thelwell Saves The Planet launch, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6-7pm, Invite Only.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Thelwell's birth and Methuen Publishing re-releasing his eco-conscious treasure The Effluent Society, The Cartoon Museum is putting on a very special exhibition. We've come together with a number of modern day cartoonists and environmentalists to create art and messages about what needs to be done to support climate recovery and carbon neutrality today, over 50 years after the book was first released. We will display their work alongside a bounty of original Thelwell cartoons, some of his countryside watercolours and original art materials and references. We hope to inspire the next generation of doodlers and "direct-actioners" to pick up their notebooks and make a change with their work that might be remembered 100 years after their own births.

Saturday, 29th of April

London Comic Con and Gaming Festival, Evolution London, Battersea Park

Okay, no one was expecting this. A brand new comic book convention far more central than any other…

Confabulation: An Anecdotal Biography by Dave Gibbons Signing– Gosh Comics, Soho, 1-2pm

We've got an incredible signing planned with the legendary Dave Gibbons on Saturday 29th April, from 1-2pm. Dave will be here to celebrate the recent release of Confabulation, his biography told through anecdotes from Dark Horse Comics. Highly acclaimed and revered, Dave Gibbons, co-creator of Watchmen and Martha Washington, is one of Britain's most respected comic artists. In his new biography, Confabulation, Gibbons' regales us with numerous tales from his illustrious career in comics, unveilng untold annecdotes and unpublished art!

Night Terror Signing With John Kenn Mortensen – Gosh Comics, Soho, 1-2pm

We are so excited (and appropriately terrified) for John Kenn Mortensen's newest collection of creepy critters, Night Terror, from Fantagraphics. We've got John travelling from his home in Copenhagen to join us for a special signing celebrating the launch. In addition, we'll have an exclusive mini print to accompany the book, as well as a magnificient A3 print to join our family of prints!

Sunday, 30th of April

London Comic Con and Gaming Festival, Evolution London, Battersea Park

Okay, no one was expecting this. A brand new comic book convention far more central than any other…

Ongoing Exhibitions

Gerry Anderson's Century 21, 3rd of March to 4th of June, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

Gerry Anderson revolutionised the world of puppetry with his advanced technique of Supermarionation in the 60s but his innovation didn't stop there. To capitalise on the nationwide obsession with this new and interesting style of television, the weekly comic in a newspaper format TV Century 21 was launched! This exhibition at the Cartoon Museum will take visitors back in time to a more magical period of retro-futuristic glitz, glamour and adventure, showcasing classic comic artwork based on the worlds of Gerry Anderson. It's an opportunity to relive the nostalgia of crowding around worn-out comics and dodgy TV sets, and to pay homage to the man who raised generations of children from the 60s to the 2000s on tales of science fiction and intrigue.

This Exhibition is a WORK EVENT! until April 16th 2023, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

Since taking office, Boris has been THE MOST cartooned politician in the history of our country. To celebrate – or mourn that fact depending on where you fall – The Cartoon Museum has collected a diverse selection of political cartoons detailing the different phases of his career and the wider societal impact on Britain over the last four years. From the 2019 Election to Brexit to Covid (and Partygate) to Ukraine and finally his early exit from office. The nation's favourite newspaper cartoonists have provided excellent work the Museum is excited to add to their collection. But a public call-out was also made to try and contact some of the more marginalised voices in cartoon and comic art. No matter the race, orientation or political affiliation, cartoonists of all creeds have had LOTS to say about Boris – good and bad – these last few years and The Cartoon Museum wants to show it all.

All About The Ink! exhibition at the Bookery Gallerie, from the 8th of April to the 6th of May, 20 Church Street, Marylebone.

An exhibition of contemporary cartooning and comics art. The show will be a cavalcade of inky splendour, hanging original works by over 20 cartoonists, alongside digital displays of works in progress, coloured finishes and short films. We hope to communicate the breadth of creativity bubbling away in the medium, with an emphasis on the British small press and overground comics scenes, from autobio to art to abstract, funny to creepy to thrilling, A celebration of the joy of people moving ink and graphite and pigment around on paper, during an age where the screen is conquering every aspect of our creative lives, and AI is reaching for us all with its wonky malformed fingers. From amateurs to veritable ink royalty, it's all on the walls, the beautiful, the beguiling, the wistful and weird. Featuring Rachael Ball, Hunt Emerson, Lucy Sullivan, Bryan Talbot, Krent Able, Ed Pinsent, Sarah Gordon, John Paul Milne, Rob Davis, Jason Atomic, Sean Azzopardi, Oscar Zarate, Fraser Geesin, Kate Charlesworth, Shaky Kane, David Hine, Douglas Noble, Julian Hanshaw, and Jenny Robins.

Norman Thelwell Saves the Planet from April 27th to September 3rd, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

Published in 1971, The Effluent Society by Norman Thelwell spoke about modern life and how the progress of humanity has led to us having an impact on the world. Many climate experts have struggled to instill the same love for our natural world that his work was able to. In his own words: 'I was a sort of an unofficial country cartoonist, doing funny drawings that involved birds, cattle, pigs and poultry. One day I did a pony drawing and it was like striking a sensitive nerve. The response was instantaneous.' Thelwell's love for the countryside was front and centre in The Effluent Society and his opinions were quite forward-thinking. His words and art read as a hilarious but heartfelt message to look after the spaces we love and the world we live in, and in many ways predicted the issues that we face in 2023 and beyond. The Cartoon Museum is celebrating this important work in 2023 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Thelwell's birth and Methuen Publishing re-releasing the book over 50 years since it was first written. This year, The Cartoon Museum takes the torch that Thelwell was trying to pass on. There's a fine history of cartooning being used for public messaging whether that be for health of the body, mind or planet. That's because where some more scientific communication may be harder to decipher, cartoons are and always will be accessible and engaging. We've come together with a number of modern day cartoonists and environmentalists to create art and messages about what needs to be done to support climate recovery and carbon neutrality across Britain and the world. We will display their work alongside alongside a bounty of original Thelwell cartoons, plus some of his countryside watercolours and original art materials and references, to inspire the next generation of doodlers and "direct-actioners" to pick up their notebooks and make a change. Because we think Thelwell was right. And we believe he, and you, could save the world. We've also used this opportunity to change how we do things here in The Cartoon Museum. So far, we have:

Elected a Green Guardian for the museum!

Been selected to participate in London Mayor Sadiq Khan's Business Climate Challenge!

Used a carbon tracker to see how much effect on the planet each of our exhibitions is making!

Designed the exhibition with sustainability in mind, using as many recycled or re-used materials as possible!