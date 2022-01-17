Thor vs Surfer Classic in Silver Surfer #4, Up for Auction

Who is the strongest hero in the Marvel Universe? It's a question that fans have debated since the earliest days of Marvel, as characters such as Thor, the Thing, Hulk, and more were introduced. Such hero vs hero battles had practically become legendary by the mid-1960s, and some of them have been sought after by collectors ever since. When the Silver Surfer entered the Marvel Universe in Fantastic Four #48 in 1965, he was destined to start testing his power against other Marvel heavyweights. And this 1969 Silver Surfer #4 battle by John Buscema and Stan Lee, and with that outstanding Buscema cover artwork is perhaps the best-known example of that. There's an affordable copy of Silver Surfer #4 (Marvel, 1969) CGC VG+ 4.5 White pages up for auction at today's u 2022 January 16-17 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122203 from Heritage Auctions.

As one fan said in the letters pages in true late 1960s fashion shortly after this issue hit the stands, "Silver Surfer #4 was sensational! The story was groovy and the artwork was spectacular! John is truly one of your best artists. Another thing I liked about this ish was Sal Buscema's inking." Fans have loved this issue in the 50+ years since. It's becoming an iconic cover, and is one of the most memorable symbols of late 1960s Marvel, and includes appearances by numerous other Marvel stars including Loki, Hulk, Thing, Odin, Hercules, and others.

The Silver Surfer #4 (Marvel, 1969) CGC VG+ 4.5 White pages. Thor, Loki, Hulk, Thing, Odin, Hercules, and Zeus appearances. Overstreet notes this issue's lower distribution numbers than other books in the series. "Tales of the Watcher" backup story. Classic cover and art by John and Sal Buscema. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $136. CGC census 1/22: 198 in 4.5, 2919 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1975500005 and purchase grader's notes if available.