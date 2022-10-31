Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023

Manga publisher Tokyopop is to publish a prequel to the Nightmare Before Christmas movie, in comic book form, The Battle For Pumpkin King, a new original story follows the friendship and inevitable rivalry between Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie. It will follow their previous sequel series, Zero's Journey and Mirror Moon, also written by Dan Conner.

Jack Skellington is the undisputed Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. But it wasn't always that way… Years ago, Jack and Oogie Boogie were close friends. Both eager to prove themselves, they poured all their passion into their spooky projects to earn their rightful place as the scariest duo in town. But there could only be one Pumpkin King! What could have happened to turn two best friends into such bitter rivals?

Written by Dan Conner, Shaun McLaughlin and D.J. Milky, and art from Deborah Allo and Roberto Scalia, this full-color graphic novel series is another deep dive into the holiday-themed world originally created by Tim Burton.

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Battle For Pumpkin King will be released as five issue comics from March 2023 while the collection will be available for Halloween 2023.

Title: The Nightmare Before Christmas – The Battle for Pumpkin King, Issue #1

Title: The Nightmare Before Christmas – The Battle for Pumpkin King, Issue #2

Title: The Nightmare Before Christmas – The Battle for Pumpkin King, Issue #3

Title: The Nightmare Before Christmas – The Battle for Pumpkin King, Issue #4

Title: The Nightmare Before Christmas – The Battle for Pumpkin King, Issue #5

Title: The Nightmare Before Christmas – The Battle for Pumpkin King (GN)

