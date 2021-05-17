Time Before Time #1 Review: Subtle and Elegant

Time Before Time #1 is a brand new noirish science fiction tale that takes on the idea of working for a better life and feeling like there's no way out. With a heartless corporate-style organization exploiting fairly rare technology to extract fortune and, of course, spread suffering around.

In the year 2140, Tatsuo works for a group called The Syndicate, which gets second-hand time machines and uses them for a variety of criminal-related purposes like relocating people to points in the past or poaching from the future. In a means similar to the company stores of yore, Tatsuo is in hock to the Syndicate, trying to work off a debt that keeps rising. He dreams of running away with his love and finding a new life, and circumstances work to deny him in interesting directions.

This script by Declan Shalvey and Rory McConville does a great job establishing the rules and premise, as well as establishing Tatsuo as a complex protagonist. Arrayed against him are a number of well-developed surprises, and the artwork from Joe Palmer and Chris O'Halloran provides this with a "Blade Runner meets Paul Grist" kind of feel that is a perfect fit for this story. Even the title, a play on the classic Cyndi Lauper song, is quietly brilliant, and the work here overall resonates, refusing to leave your head and determined to live there rent-free.

This isn't a splashy, high concept work, but it's subtle and elegant in its science-fiction noir take on things. A wonderful treat lies waiting for you if you don't mind a little bloodshed and the like. RATING: BUY.