Time for a Risky Road Trip in Basilisk #2 [Preview]

Basilisk #2 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, the latest comic by genetically engineered super writer Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf. In this issue, repentant Chimera member Regan takes a road trip with her past victim Hannah, who wants to take out the other members of the Chimera. But the other members are considerably less repentant. Check out a preview of the issue below.

Is redemption possible if it is coerced?

Forced to confront the horrors of her past, Regan hits the road with Hannah – a victim from her past – who has her own set of secrets.

Meanwhile, the other four remaining members of the Chimera find themselves tired of hiding from the world and move to reignite their reign of terror and death.

