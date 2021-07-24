Time for a Wolverine Guest Appearance in Shang-Chi #3 [Preview]

Wolverine makes a guest appearance in this preview of Shang-Chi #3, one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work. But is it a bad sign that Marvel is busting out this tried-and-true sales-boosting technique when it's only issue #3? Will they need to invent a new super-mega-crossover event to keep sales going next? Or can they wait three months for their regular quarterly super-mega-crossover event to start up? We don't have answers. All we have is this preview. Check it out below.
SHANG-CHI #3
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210583
MAY210586 – SHANG-CHI #3 LAFUENTE VAR – $3.99
MAY210585 – SHANG-CHI #3 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR – $3.99
(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
SHANG-CHI VS WOLVERINE!
• Shang-Chi discovers yet another sibling he never knew he had!
• Even more surprising…she's a mutant!
• You know what that means…Shang-Chi won't be the only one looking for her.
• Enter: Wolverine!
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/28/2021
SRP: $3.99
