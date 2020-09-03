Time Lord Victorious in The Daily LITG, 3rd September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, Erangel, Pokemon or if Tim Drake should be Robin again or not. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
- PUBG Mobile Releases Details On Erangel 2.0 Map Changes
- When Will Sylveon Be Released In Pokémon GO?
- Time Lord Victorious #1 Makes a Big Change to Doctor Who Continuity
- It's Official – Superman Is Living His Very Best Life (Spoilers)
- What On Earth Are The Justice League Going To Do About Superboy Prime
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- How Empyre #6 Finale Sets Up Immortal She-Hulk (Spoilers)
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Bravelecki: An Epic Tale of Man & Wood
- X-Men: Creation is a Red Book, Juggernaut is Part Of Dawn Of X
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
Publisher appointees and Keanu moneymakers.
- Cable Revisits Own Death, All Was Not What It Seemed (#4 Spoilers)
- This Week's Wolverine #5 Has An Official Fortnite Marvel Crossover
- Did Rocket Raccoon Read A Different Empyre Ending To The Rest Of Us?
- Keanu Reeves' Comic BRZRKR Kickstarts $300,000+ in 24 Hours
- The New Publisher Of DC Has The Initials D.C.
When Absolute Carnage was kicking off, a year ago.
And J Scott Campbell returned to one of his classics.
- A Forgotten Hero Gets a Solo Story in Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Spider-Man #1 [Preview]
- When J Scott Campbell Revisited *That* Mary Jane Cover For Marvel Comics #1000
- "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2: Ep #6/#7 Prep Underway; BTS Clip
- Why Does Supergirl Look So Old in Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium?
- "Firefly," "Stargate Universe" & More: Our "Streamer Second Coming"
- "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" – Aaron Paul's Scene to Watch [Video]
- "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5, Episode 12 "Ner Tamid": Any "TWD"/Rick Grimes Connections This Week? [SPOILERS]
- Nova Lights up the Night with PX Exclusive Funko Pop [Review]
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Creator Kazuki Takahashi Kicks Off New Marvel/Shonen Jump Manga Collaboration
- WEBTOON is the World's Most Successful Comics Publisher – And You Hadn't Heard of it Till Now
- Comic Store In Your Future – 25 Hot Comics Right Now
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Ultimate Comics Live Grendel Kentucky Special with Tommy Lee Edwards, 7-10 pm EDT
- COMICS Y POLÍTICA, 5pm UTC-5
- Barbican Comic Forum / What's the most overrated comic? 5.30-7.30pm EDT
- Word Up – Comics in the Time of COVID: Outdoors Gallery Launch & Zine Fest, Word Up Community Bookshop/Librería Comunitaria, 5-8pm EDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Paul Chadwick, creator of Concrete
- Kaitlyn Booth, EIC of Bleeding Cool
- Sholly Fisch, writer on Scooby-Doo, Superman and Batman.
- Flint Henry of Man-Bat and Grimjack.
- Sanya Anwar, artist on Betty & Veronica: Vixens, Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, 1001 Tales
- Ethan Van Sciver, creator of Cyberfrog
- Andrew Dalhouse, comics colourist
