Time Masters to Change Batman's Origin After Flashpoint? (Spoilers)

Even as Pariah is bringing back the Infinite Multiverse in Dark Crisis, Rip Hunter of DC Comics' Time Masters is spending trying to keep the Hypertime and Omniverse ticking over in the DC collection of realities. While Bruce Wayne is trying to save the reality in which his father, the Thomas Wayne Batman, still lives. And the two are in conflict. Tomorrow's Flashpoint Beyond #6 sees that conflict both explained and played out.

With Rip Hunter promising the kind of sanction only a time traveller can make. Something that might set up future Time Masters storylines to play out.

Might we have a new origin of the Time Masters to come? Once Bruce Wayne has dealt with Rip Hunter trying to wipe out Thomas Wayne? If indeed he does.

Because there seems to be some resultant animosity on the part of both groups over how this goes down.

With the Time Masters threatening to remake Batman's origin in punishment, as well as mention of Nocturna, Mistress of the Night, a Batman villain and lover, surrogate adoptive mother to Jason Todd, with the power to secrete a pheromone that causes those around her to become emotional and lose their inhibitions, and a recent member of the Suicide Squad from an alternate reality. Which one do the Time Masters fancy recruiting to their ends?

And, as the Time Masters know the past and the future, we get a plot spoiler for Batman stories to come, with his hands "full with his mother's family soon".

Martha Wayne was the heir to the Kane Chemical fortune who used her family's wealth and status to champion causes and charities, including the free clinic founded in Gotham's slums by doctor Leslie Thompkins after her father was tricked into a shady investment deal by a mobster named Judson Pierce. She dated a gangster named Denholm before meeting Thomas Wayne. Might these criminal connections be making a come back?

Flashpoint Beyond #6 by Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan and Xermanico is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #6 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The fate of the Flashpoint Earth hangs in the balance as Thomas must make the ultimate choice! What will happen to this fractured reality and what does it mean for the DC Universe at large?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/18/2022