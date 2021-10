Titan Comics Announce Five NYCC 2021 Panels For Thursday October 7

Titan Comics announced their panels at New York Comic Con 2021, and every single one is Thursday, October 7th at 10:00 AM. No time zone mentioned, but presumably Titan and Reed Pop mean Eastern Standard Time, which is New York City's time zone.

Sadly, there's no Statix Press (Titan's euro comics imprint, which published works like Dr. Radar) panel. I'm interested to hear if Titan has any other Enki Bilal or Phillipe Druillet releases planned. I doubt there's an opportunity to ask questions either; judging by the timing of these panels, they're all pre-recorded. I don't actually know that, mind you, but Titan VP Andrew Sumner is listed as a guest in two of these panels, and unless he's secretly The Multiple Man, he can't be in two places at the same time.

HARD CASE CRIME PRESENTS: GUN HONEY Thu, Oct 7, 2021

10:00 AM

Virtual Only Programming GO BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE NEW ACTION-PACKED HARD CASE CRIME COMIC SERIES: GUN HONEY. BY AWARD- WINNING WRITER CHARLES ARDAI – FOUNDER OF HARD CASE CRIME. TAKE A DIVE INSIDE THE CRIMINAL MIND BEHIND THE MASTERPIECE! PRESENTED BY TITAN VP ANDREW SUMNER! COMIC LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER 2021!

THE 8TH AND 11TH DOCTORS ARE BACK FOR A WHOLE NEW WHO COMIC! Thu, Oct 7, 2021

10:00 AM

Virtual Only Programming GO BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO COMIC SERIES: EMPIRE OF THE WOLF, STARRING THE EIGHTH AND ELEVENTH DOCTOR PLUS ROSE TYLER! LISTEN IN AS AUTHOR JODY HOUSER, ARTIST ROBERTA INGRANATA, COLORIST WARNIA K. SAHADEWA AND EDITOR JAKE DEVINE INTRODUCE YOU TO A WHOLE NEW VENTURE.

IT'S THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF THE LIFE IS STRANGE COMIC! Thu, Oct 7, 2021

10:00 AM

Virtual Only Programming GO BEHIND THE SCENES OF NEW LIFE IS STRANGE: SETTLING DUST COMIC, THE HEART-WRENCHING CONCLUSION TO MAX & CHLOE'S EPIC COMIC JOURNEY! FEATURING WRITER EMMA VIECELI, ARTIST CLAUDIA LEONARDI AND EDITOR PHOEBE HEDGES!

GO BEHIND THE CURTAIN AND LISTEN TO THE MUSIC OF THE NIGHT! Thu, Oct 7, 2021

10:00 AM

Virtual Only Programming FROM THE ORIGINAL LIBRETTO OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S WORLD-FAMOUS, MULTI-AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL COMES THIS FULLY AUTHORIZED GRAPHIC NOVEL ADAPTATION. GO BEHIND THE CURTAIN WITH WRITER CAVAN SCOTT AND EDITOR DAVID LEACH TO TRULY DISCOVER WHERE THE PHANTOMS HEART LIES! PRESENTED BY TITAN VP ANDREW SUMNER! GRAPHIC NOVEL LAUNCHES FALL 2021! JOURNEY INTO THE WORLD OF STAR TREK! Thu, Oct 7, 2021

10:00 AM

Virtual Only Programming AN EXCITING NEW ERA OF STAR TREK. GO WHERE NO MAN HAS BEEN BEFORE, BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE UPCOMING, NEW OFFICIAL STAR TREK MAGAZINE! FEATURING WRITERS LISA KLINK (STAR TREK: VOYAGER) AND JAMES SWALLOW (STAR TREK), EDITORS NICK JONES AND JONATHAN WILKINS. NOT TO MENTION A GUEST APPEARANCE FROM UNA MCCORMACK TO TALK ON HER TITLE "THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MR SPOCK". LEARN MORE ABOUT ALL NEW STAR TREK FICTION AND WHAT THE CHARACTERS OF YOUR FAVOURITE UNIVERSE GET UP TO BEHIND THE CAMERAS! MAGAZINE LAUNCHING EARLY NOVEMBER 2021!

If you plan to attend NYCC this year or are excited about any of these panels from Titan Comics, let us know in the comments.