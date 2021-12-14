Kevin Eastman's TMNT: Shredder In Hell #3 Cover On Auction

Kevin Eastman and TMNT. You almost cannot mention one without the other. Co-creator with Peter Laird, Eastman is doing more with TMNT than he did in the years following the sale to Nickelodeon in 2009. Crazy that it has been over a decade since that happened, and even crazier when you realize that Eastman has done more covers for the current TMNT IDW comics than even the Mirage days. Taking bids today at ComicConnect is his cover for issue #3 of the Shredder in Hell mini-series. Featuring Shredder against a Wolverine-looking demon in hell, this one is a steal right now, only $60 as of this writing. Check it out below.

Kevin Eastman TMNT Art At A Bargain

"Kevin Eastman pencils and inks; cover B +bonus; 2019; image size 11" x 17". Beautiful cover by Eastman, inspired by Gustave Doré's Goshawk illustration from Dantes Inferno. Wonderfully re-interpreted here to feature everyone's favorite turtle-hating ninja locked in combat with a winged demon. Eastman really went all out ion this one, filling nearly the entire page with meticulous drawing to try to replicate a 19th-century etching. Pen and ink. Art is in excellent condition. Signed by Eastman. Also included is a copy of the rough layout for this cover and a TMNT Time capsule, containing a signed print, a signed TMNT trading card from the 1st film, and reproductions of several historically significant TMNT images. Kevin Brooks Eastman is an American comic book artist and writer best known for co-creating Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Peter Laird. Eastman is also the editor and publisher of the magazine Heavy Metal."

This is a golden opportunity to get some original Kevin Eastman TMNT artwork at a great price. Go here and get more info, and click around and take a look at all of the other items taking bids in this ComicConnect auction all week long.