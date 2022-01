TMNT: The Last Ronin And Saga Top Advance Reorders One More Time

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders and reorders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin multiple printings tops the advance reorders from Diamond Comic Distributors this week, while in reorders, it's all about Saga collections ahead of the return of the series.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 5TH PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) 4TH PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING TIMELESS #1 2ND PTG $5.99 MARVEL COMICS MAESTRO WORLD WAR M #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT ONGOING (IDW) COLL TP VOL 01 (C: 1-0-0) $39.99 IDW PUBLISHING EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 FACSIMILE EDITION $3.99 MARVEL PRH NOCTERRA #7 CVR A DANIEL & MAIOLO (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS LAND OF LIVING GODS #1 CVR A SANTTOS $4.99 AFTERSHOCK AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 4TH PTG $125.00 MARVEL PRH BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (OF 12) CVR D JOHNSON FOIL $4.99 BOOM! STUDIOS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (OF 12) CVR A GARBETT (MR) $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (OF 12) CVR C GARBETT FOIL $4.99 BOOM! STUDIOS CARNAGE EPIC COLLECTION TP BORN IN BLOOD $44.99 MARVEL COMICS PRIMOS #1 (OF 4) CVR A JOHNSON (MR) $3.99 AWA STUDIOS RED SONJA VALENTINES SP CVR A SOZOMAIKA $4.99 DYNAMITE WHITE #6 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 BLACK MASK UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY TP VOL 03 (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN #326 CVR A BARENDS $2.99 IMAGE COMICS NEW MASTERS #1 (OF 6) CVR A SHOF $3.99 IMAGE COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88.BEY $4.99 MARVEL COMICS NOCTERRA #7 CVR B FABOK & ANDERSON (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (OF 12) CVR B JOHNSON (MR) $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS VENOM #3 2ND PTG $3.99 MARVEL COMICS YOUNG AVENGERS BY HEINBERG CHEUNG OMNIBUS $125.00 MARVEL COMICS MOON KNIGHT #8 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher SAGA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS SAGA DLX ED HC VOL 01 $49.99 IMAGE COMICS SAGA DLX ED HC VOL 03 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS ANIMOSITY OMNIBUS HC (C: 0-1-2) $125.00 AFTERSHOCK SAGA DLX ED HC VOL 02 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS SAGA TP VOL 01 (MR) $9.99 IMAGE COMICS SAGA TP VOL 02 (MR) $14.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS SAGA TP VOL 03 (MR) $14.99 IMAGE COMICS SAGA TP VOL 09 (MR) $14.99 IMAGE COMICS HELLBOY OMNIBUS BOXED SET TP (C: 0-1-2) $99.96 DARK HORSE SAGA TP VOL 04 (MR) $14.99 IMAGE COMICS HELLBOY OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 SEED OF DESTRUCTION $24.99 DARK HORSE SAGA TP VOL 08 (MR) $14.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $59.99 IMAGE COMICS SAGA TP VOL 05 (MR) $14.99 IMAGE COMICS SAGA TP VOL 06 (MR) $14.99 IMAGE COMICS SAGA TP VOL 07 (MR) $14.99 IMAGE COMICS DESERTER JUNJI ITO STORY COLL HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $22.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC SMASHED JUNJI ITO STORY COLLECTION HC (MR) $22.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM! STUDIOS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN DLX ED HC BOOK 01 $49.99 BOOM! STUDIOS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) TP VOL 01 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $16.99 BOOM! STUDIOS WITCHER OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $24.99 DARK HORSE