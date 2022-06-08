Today, Fortnite Gives Us The First Marvel/DC Comics Crossover In Ages

Today sees the launch of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 featuring the worlds of Fortnite and those of Marvel clashing up against each other. following up from previous Marvel/Fortnite crossovers.

But this time, as well as reflecting previous Fortnite lore…

…they also reflect lore from previous Fortnite crossovers, such as the DC Comics crossover Batman Vs Fortnite: Zero Hour. Which featured the death of Fishstick.

Now reflected in this Marvel Comics title.

For years, Marvel Comics and DC Comics have resisted any kind of collaboration or crossover, as the two companies fell out and corporate structures of Disney and Warners only entrenched that separation. But now, with a comic book crossing over with both publishers, and both written by Christos Gage and Fortnite boss Donald Mustard. While Spider-Man's mission ties directly in with previous Fortnite stories…

… it looks like Fortnite lore is about to take on more Marvel Comics entries.

Doctor Doom has joined the Imagined Order. Well, that checks out. Might he be joining Lex Luthor in that?

FORTNITE X MARVEL ZERO WAR #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR220739

(W) Christos Gage (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Leinil Yu

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE COLLIDES WITH FORTNITE! The inhabitants on the Island are locked in what seems like a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide – a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with several Fornite fighters and new recruit Shuri to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of the Marvel and Fortnite realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance? Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, teams up with veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (SPIDER-GEDDON, AVENGERS ACADEMY) and artist Sergio Dávila (CAPTAIN MARVEL) for a five-part crossover event with enormous ramifications for both universes! Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! RATED T+In Shops: Jun 08, 2022 SRP: $5.99