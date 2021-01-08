An Underrated Todd McFarlane Cover From Marvel Is On Auction Right Now

Todd McFarlane's artwork is becoming pretty unattainable these days for us collectors that are of more modest means. Forget getting a Spidey cover or page; that is just not feasible anymore. His Spawn stuff pops up a little cheaper now and then, but with the boom that character is seeing the last few months, those are starting to get high as well. That is why you should jump on this Marvel Comics Presents #32 cover, on auction over tat Heritage right now. Sitting at $7,000 right now, it features a wraparound cover starring Kitty Pryde and Black Panther. The auction includes both artboards, artist notes from Todd McFarlane, overlays, and more. There are still a few days to go in bidding, but right now, this is worth keeping an eye on. Check it out below.

Todd McFarlane Covers Are Always A Good Investment

"Todd McFarlane Marvel Comics Presents #32 Wraparound Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1989). This wraparound cover was released while Todd McFarlane was riding a big wave of popularity with his work on Amazing Spider-Man. At the time, readers had no idea of the great things still to come from this future co-founder of Image Comics. The cover art was created in ink over blue pencil on two sheets of conjoined Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 19.75" x 15". The logo, header, and cover text are all stats on a clear acetate overlay. The boards are joined with tape on the reverse side. Also attached is a bottom sheet with effects and graphics notes, and taped on the back is a stat of the original art that was used for the final cover, with a hand-written explanation by McFarlane. Signed by McFarlane in the lower image area. In Very Good condition.

Modern Masterworks from the Jeff Nason Collection."

This cover is on auction right now at Heritage Auctions. You can go right here to place a bid on it, and while you are there, check out the other pieces of art, comics, games, and more that are part of their current auction running for the next few days as well. There are some doozies.