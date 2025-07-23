Todd McFarlane's San Diego Comic-Con Panels, Exclusives, Announcements

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: sdcc, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane's San Diego Comic-Con, Parties, Panels, Exclusives and Announcements

Article Summary Todd McFarlane hosts exclusive parties and major panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Get first looks at new McFarlane toys, comics reveals, and special guest appearances on panels.

Four opportunities for Todd McFarlane autographs, plus limited-edition poster giveaways.

Exclusive variant comics and McFarlane Toys convention-only figures available at Booth 1915.

Todd McFarlane is having a big San Diego Comic-Con. Bleeding Cool was first to reveal the Todd McFarlane Invite Only Party happening tonight, at Deck655, 655 W Broadway from 8-10.30pm, with a first look at new McFarlane toylines. But there will be plenty of public opportunities too at SDCC. There's all the panels… where there will be announcements. Sometimes for comics not to be published for years.

TMNT Toys

Thursday July 24, 2025 1-2pm

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Paramount gives an exclusive reveal of upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles products from partners including Playmates, NECA, McFarlane Toys, and more. Expect surprises and giveaways. Cowabunga!

Friday July 25, 2025 1-2pm Room 6A

Get an exclusive first look at the latest and greatest toys and collectibles from McFarlane Toys and Todd McFarlane himself! Explore brands like DC Multiverse, Marvel, Spawn, and so much more. The McFarlane Toys team, along with special guests, provide an in-depth look at these highly anticipated products. Plus, there will be some surprises and giveaways!

Saturday July 26, 2025 12:30- 1:30pm Room 6A

Todd McFarlane, founder and president of Image Comics, creator of Spawn, CEO of McFarlane Toys, and co-creator of Venom, and Jim Viscardi (Image Comics), sit down for a candid conversation about comics, creativity, and the business of pop culture. Expect insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and maybe even a few surprises as they dive into the past, present, and future of comics.

Saturday July 26, 2025 3- 4pm

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Doctors talk to doctors. Lawyers talk to lawyers. But people within the toy industry rarely get to talk to each other. What happens when toy worlds collide? What would top toy makers say to each other if given the opportunity? Be a fly on the wall as you hear how and why things are done the way they are, the state of the industry, their tales of woe and triumph, and the stories behind the toys and collectibles we all love. Daniel Pickett (ActionFigureInsider.com, History Chanel's The Toys That Built America) leads a discussion with leading toy industry professionals Amanda Barker (associate product design manager, Marvel), Blaine Rodenbaugh (brand manager, NECA), Jason Langston (design director, McFarlane Toys), Kyle Wlodyga (freelance art director and designer), Ryan Ting (director, global brand development and marketing, Hasbro), Steve Ozer (manager global brand marketing, Mattel) and David Vonner (freelance toy designer, writer).

Todd McFarlane also has four signings throughout the weekend, though wristbands required, handed out first thing each morning at the Image side of Booth 1915 and restricted to one item per person and Sails Pavilion Signings with lottery-based wristbands via the SDCC Exclusives Portal.

FRIDAY, July 25 at 4:00pm, Booth 1915-Image Side

SATURDAY, July 26 at 10:00am, Booth 1915-Image Side

FRIDAY, July 25 from 11:30am-12:30pm, Table AA03

SATURDAY, July 26 from 2:00pm-3:30pm, Table AA03

With other signings for other Spawn creators at Image Comics Booth 1915 (MCFARLANE SIDE) and The FIRST 30 PEOPLE in line at each signing will receive a FREE SDCC Exclusive Poster… official SNEAK PEEK of each poster below!

FRIDAY, JULY 25

10:00 AM – SPAWN UNIVERSE Cover Artists: Jonathan Uribe, Raymond Gay, and Thaddeus Robeck

1:00 PM – DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER Team: Writer Jimmy Palmiotti and Artist Chad Hardin

3:00 PM – BLOODLETTER Team: Writers Tim Seeley and Joseph Illidge

3:00 PM – John Layman, Writer of THE SCORCHED and SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN

4:00 PM – Jonathan Glapion, Artist and Co-Creator of THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON

5:00 PM – Thomas Healy, Writer of BLACK RITUAL: THE BOOK OF NYX

11:00 AM – Jonathan Wayshak, Artist for VIOLATOR

1:00 PM – Erica Schultz, Writer of RAT CITY

He also has exclusive variant covers for the show:

SPAWN #365 COVER BY TODD MCFARLANE

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #15, KING SPAWN #2, and THE SCORCHED #24 CONNECTING COVERS BY JONATHAN GLAPION

Available starting THURSDAY, July 24 at 9:30am at Booth 1915 (McFarlane Side). SIGNED by TODD MCFARLANE: $70 ea (+tax), SIGNED 4-PACK SET (1 of each cover): $270 ea (+tax) UNSIGNED: $40 ea (+tax), UNSIGNED 4-PACK SET (1 of each cover): $150 ea (+tax), limit COMICS or 4-PACK: 5 PER PERSON, PER DAY. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

And McFarlane toys also has convention exclusive figures and merch… see it won't just be for the partygoers tonight!

