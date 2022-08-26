Tom Brevoort States AXE One-Shots Are Really Judgment Day #5A, 5B & 5C

In his most recent Forbidden Planet vlog guest spot, Marvel EVP Tom Brevoort talked about the upcoming A.X.E. Judgment Day crossover between Avengers, X-Men and Eternals.

"It seemed initially to simply be a conflict between the Eternals and the X-Men in which the Avengers got caught in the middle and what it's sort ofblown up into, is a particular cadre of Avengers and X-Men and Eternals have have reanimated and resurrected the Avengers base at Avengers Mountain and resuscitated the Progenitor Celestial that turned into a judgment for all mankind, the Progenitor has given everyone on earth basically one day to essentially justify why they deserve to still be there. If not, he'll take care of that. The question of judgment and worthiness and adjudicating the value of a person's life – that really, thematically, is the meat that Kieran brought to the table in terms of writing the story and making this a story of today. In a very divisive time when different people believe different things about different things that are going on in the world and so forth. How do you measure your individual value, how do we weigh the worth of of a given life, across the line in the various tie-in books and things. We'll see different characters facing their own individual judgments, not just our heroes but our villains as well and some supporting cast members and just ordinary people. It was very important to the main book that we focus on some ordinary human beings who are impacted in ways they hadn't expected to be by the events of Judgment Day. We meet six people in issue two and we follow them and follow their story throughout the rest of the series. They begin as sort of spectators who seem to be watching this thing that's going on over there, like anybody watching an event play out on the news and who in fact become enmeshed in the events of it and become critical in a greek chorus sort of a way to what happens in the end."

As I have previously stated, these may be my favourite bits of Judgment Day, though I saw them more like the Manhattan crossroads characters in Watchmen. And I bet Kieron did too.

"As we're getting issue five, right after issue five, come the three one shots.AXE Avengers, AXE X-Men and AXE Eternals… they're one-shots but what they really are is Judgment Day #5a #5b and #5c. There's a lot of tie-ins to an event all the time and some of them tend to be more crucial to the centre and some of them tend to be further out. These three issues are the bridge between Judgment Day #5 and the concluding Judgment Day #6. So maybe you could read #5 and jump over them and go to #6 but I don't think so. There's important stuff that happens in all three of those. They're all written by Kieron, they're drawn by three other artists who are not Valerio [Schiti] which is why they're not part of the main series. We sort of put them out to the side because Valerio was was was having a child, as he now has… that meant that he was only going to be able to do so much at that point before his life was disrupted and so this was kind of a way we botched together to get that story material in and make it seem legitimate even though artists other than Valerio were drawing those three issues… don't be fooled, they are critical to your Judgment Day story and enjoyment."

You heard the man. Here are those solicitations…

AXE AVENGERS #1

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Nic Klein

THE FIRST OF THREE STORY-ESSENTIAL JUDGMENT DAY ONE-SHOTS!

Tony Stark has spent his life building suits to protect him. Now he has to enter a suit of armor that could kill us all. Can he survive? Can anyone?In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

AXE X-MEN #1

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Francesco Mobili (CA) Nic Klein

THE SECOND STORY-CRITICAL A.X.E. ONE-SHOT! It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. Yet: "I am fire and life incarnate! Now and forever." Which part of "Now and forever" is confusing to you? As one world burns, can Jean justify her existence after burning another?

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

AXE ETERNALS #1

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Nic Klein

THE THIRD & FINAL STORY-CRITICAL A.X.E. ONE-SHOT! Ajak has come a long way. She's met her maker. Hell, she's made her maker. Now can she – or anyone – survive her maker?

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

