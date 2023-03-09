Tom King To Draw April Fool's Day Covers For Batman #134 And More Tom King will be drawing covers for Batman #135, The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7, and Danger Street #5 for April Fool's Day,

Tom King will be drawing covers for Batman #135 and The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7, on sale for the 4th of April, and for his own comic, Danger Street #5, for the 11th of April, dubbed April Fool's Day Tom King variant covers. In order to preserve the April Fools' Day surprise, DC Comics will not reveal King's artwork for these covers before the books arrive in shops, but if you've seen any of the sketches he's posted on social media over the years, you likely have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Here are some examples posted to social media over the years.

Here are the listings for the three comics confirmed so far.

BATMAN #134 CVR F TOM KING APRIL FOOLS VAR

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto, Miguel Mendonca (CA) Tom King

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/4/2023 Product Code: 0223DC820

JOKER THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #7 CVR E TOM KING APRIL FOOLS VAR

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) Tom King

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/4/2023 Product Code: 0223DC821

DANGER STREET #5 (OF 12) CVR C TOM KING APRIL FOOLS CARD STOCK VAR (MR)

(W) Tom King (A) Jorge Fornes (CA) Tom King

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/11/2023 Product Code: 0223DC822