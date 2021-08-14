Tony Stark is High as Hell in Iron Man #11 [Preview]

Listen, when are we going to stop shaming poor Iron Man just because he likes to get wasted on alcohol or, in the latest cartoonish manifestation of his addiction, morphine? Here in this preview of Iron Man #11, Hellcat is giving Tony some major crap just because he's choosing to get high on opiates during his downtime from freaking saving the world. Look, some people do their best work while stoned. Er… not that we would know anything about that. Check out the preview below.

IRON MAN #11

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210692

JUN210693 – IRON MAN #11 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Alex Ross

After bringing down an Ultimo robot nearly singlehandedly, Iron Man continues to investigate the strange and small colony on the remote planet where he's been marooned. Life here seems perfect…but is it? And who's possibly pulling the strings behind its delicate design? As Tony digs deeper for answers, an astral projection of Hellcat warns him that Korvac is still the biggest threat they all face…unless Tony gives into addiction, this time in the form of pain medication for his many injuries. FEATURING ANOTHER APPEARANCE BY EVERYONE'S FAVORITE ARMORED CANADIAN HERO, AVRO-X! Plus: STILT-MAN!

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/18/2021

SRP: $3.99