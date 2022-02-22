Transformers: War's End #4 Preview: The Return of Exarchon

Exarchon is back and he's got bigly plans for Cybertron in this preview of Transformers: Wars End #1, in stores Wednesday from IDW. Check out the preview below.

TRANSFORMERS: WAR'S END #4

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210546

DEC210547 – TRANSFORMERS WARS END #1 (OF 4) CVR B JACK LAWRENCE – $3.99

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Angel Hernandez

The Three-fold Spark has returned and nowhere on Cybertron is safe! Exarchon, who single-handedly started Cybertron's last war, walks among the living again. Reunited with his former generals, Shockwave and Skywarp, he seeks once more to conquer Cybertron! But there may be hope… if Cyclonus can convince Megatron to work with the Autobots! The can't miss companion to the Transformers ongoing!

In Shops: 2/23/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: Comics, idw, previews, transformers