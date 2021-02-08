The Ultimate Spider-Man Collection To Be Auctioned For Millions

62-year-old Los Angeles defence attorney Steve Levine has what must be the most comprehensive Spider-Man collection in the world, with a number of unique items, including the high school yearbooks of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and every appearance of Spider-Man in any comic book from 1962 to 2002. And he is selling it all in one fell swoop.

Steve Levine Auctions The Ultimate Spider-Man Collection For Millions
He launched a website to showcase the collection, bow being used to sell it all, at spider-steve-collection.com, for what is bound to be a seven-figure sum. Levine was diagnosed with cancer four years ago and wants to sell the collection to benefit his family. And for the website, has written a comic book with comic characters and creators playing cards and betting items from his collection to show them off.

Steve Levine Auctions The Ultimate Spider-Man Collection For Millions
These include storyboards for James Cameron's never-made Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man Camel cigarette packs, soap moulds, watch prototypes and toothpaste packages that never went to market, and a letter Ditko wrote to someone asking to be Ditko's apprentice. He said no.

The Ultimate Spider-Man Collection To Be Auctioned For Millions
There's an unpublished Spider-Man Bullpen story in original art by John Romita.

The Ultimate Spider-Man Collection To Be Auctioned For Millions
And a whole host of uncovered Spider-Man secrets as well, from a Steve Ditko Spider-Man logo that appeared in a girlie magazine months before Spider-Man's first appearance.

The Ultimate Spider-Man Collection To Be Auctioned For Millions
As well as pre-Spider-Man appearances of Aunt May, Uncle Ben and Peter Parker.

The Ultimate Spider-Man Collection To Be Auctioned For Millions
The auction will begin on Friday and one lucky bidder will be buying it all. Might it be you? Well, probably not. But it could be. Here is Steve Levine's introduction to the whole website, he has other videos through the site for each specific page of the collection.

https://youtu.be/bEv6xGunVG0

 

