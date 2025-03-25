Posted in: Comics, Digital, Manga | Tagged: digital comics, giveaway, Manta Comics, romantasy, Under the Oak Tree

Under the Oak Tree: EXCLUSIVE Manta GEMS Giveaways to Read Finale

Under the Oak Tree, the hit romantasy digital comic has its season 2 finale out, and Manta Comics has a GEMS giveaway to read it in advance

Article Summary Manta Comics' romantasy hit, Under the Oak Tree, wraps Season 4 with a thrilling finale on March 22.

Celebrate with GEMs giveaways to read new chapters early, exclusively available through Manta and Bleeding Cool.

Lady Maximilian and Sir Riftan's love story unfolds with magic, intrigue, and self-discovery in Anatol.

Participate in trivia quizzes for promo codes, unlocking 20 GEMs for the first 50 fans on March 24.

Manta Comics' top romantasy webcomic, Under the Oak Tree, has concluded its fourth season with the launch of the exciting finale episode on March 22. As part of the celebration, Bleeding Cool is helping with a giveaway of GEMS so fans can read the new chapters in advance. GEMs are Manta's in-app currency that unlocks access to an even wider selection of content on the app. A story of love and self-discovery, Under the Oak Tree, the webcomic is based on Kim Suji's webnovel of the same title and follows a young noblewoman, Lady Maximilian, who is forced to marry a lowly knight, Sir Riftan. One day after their wedding, however, Riftan is called away to war, and he returns victoriously after three years, ready to pick up the marriage where they left off, though they remain as estranged as before. As the two navigate their unconventional marriage, they discover as much about themselves as each other.

Under the Oak Tree is Manta's most popular webcomic title, and Season 4 is the webcomic's penultimate season, with the next one correlating to the final chapters of Book 1 of the webnovel, which was concluded in 2024 with Book 2, which released its final volume in April 2024. Riftan returns from the royal capital just in time to deal with a group of rogue knights attacking Anatol's gates. When the dust settles, he and Maxi finally have time to get to know each other properly, but Maxi struggles to show Riftan who she really is for fear that he will reject her. Even worse are her fears that the next time Riftan is called away, he might never return. Determined to prove her worth and secure an unshakeable place in her new home, Maxi agrees to help the sorcerer Ruth create a new magical device… and discovers she might be capable of more than she could have ever dreamed.

In honor of the finale episode being released, Manta will be hosting several GEMs giveaways through their website and social channels. Fans participating in the giveaway must complete a short Under the Oak Tree trivia quiz to uncover a promo code that will reward them with GEMs, which can be used to unlock premium titles and episodes on the Manta webcomic platform.

The prize code can be redeemed by a max of 50 people (so multiple winners are possible)

Each person will receive twenty (20) GEMs

The code is eligible to be redeemed from 3/24 midnight and onward

Read the Season 4 finale episode on the Manta platform here. Fans and readers can participate in Manta's GEMs giveaways through the official event page or via Instagram. As for the Bleeding Cool exclusive giveaway, we have a prize GEM code for the first 50 readers to redeem 20 GEMs on the Manta app on the Google Store or iOS Store starting from March 24th. Get on the app and enter BLEEDINGCOOL54. First come, first serve. Good luck!

