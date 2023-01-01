Unofficial Batman #131 Preview Reveals What Failsafe Did (Batspoilers)

DC Comics may not have issued an official lettered preview for this Tuesday's Batman #131. But that hasn't stopped the fans from stepping in, especially as the comic seems to have actually been in many stores since last week. Previously, Bleeding Cool posted an official unlettered preview of the comic, as well as a few Batgossip pieces we had picked up and a look at the new Judge Dent. A second preview from sources today showed this Judge Dent in greater detail as a proper Judge Dredd of Gotham in a world without Batman. And we got a look at this world's Red Mask as well. And now Twitter account Old Comics has posted three pages from Batman #131 in anticipation of this Tuesday's official release. One page of which had been seen, lettered, but all showing off Bruce Wayne fighting Judge Dent across the streets and kitchen tables of Gotham. And confirming what Failsafe did to him… maybe.

BATMAN #131 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Gotham City has never been darker or deadlier. And after Failsafe, there is no Batman to save it. Can the fractured ghost that roams the streets survive? Whatever happened to the man known as…Bruce Wayne? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/3/2023

BATMAN #132 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The mean streets of Gotham City have gotten meaner as the likes of Harvey Dent and Killer Croc roam free, brutalizing the population. Where is Batman and why hasn't he responded to the cries of a city in peril?! Can Bruce Wayne find the answers before the mysterious Red Mask captures him? And in the backup story, Tim Drake's hunt for Batman continues. Will Metropolis's newest Superman, Jon Kent, be able to help the Boy Wonder with this Multiversal mystery, or will they both run afoul of an overpowered Toyman?!

Retail: $4.99In-Store Date: 2/7/2023

BATMAN #133

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by MIGUEL MENDONCA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

Everyone goes insane eventually. And then they belong to the terrifying Red Mask! But Gotham City has a new savior. He strikes from the shadows, exhumes the dead, and is known only as…the Batman.

And in our backup story, Tim Drake's search for Batman continues as he and Superman, Jon Kent, team up to stop the terror of the Toyman!