Harvey Dent As Judge Dredd In Batman #131 Preview? (BatSpoilers)

So what happened at the end of Batman #130 from DC Comics? You know, that saw the Batman robot double Failsafe – even one now full of compassion – shoot Batman dead? Before whizzing off to some point in 2023 for his inevitable return? Because we know that's how comics work, and there's a Dawn Of DC going on? But then we saw Batman's body, shot-in-the-chest no longer in the North Pole but in a very familiar place? Crime Alley folks. Where Martha Wayne and Thomas Wayne were shot by Joe Chill for disputed reasons. Except… not here. In Batman #131 out on Tuesday (or last week if your comic shop is being naughty) we will learn that Failsafe sent Batman to another world – one without a Bruce Wayne. And where a certain Judge Dent is judge, jury and executioner. He is the law!

That's right, Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne have turned Harvey Dent in a world without Bruce Wayne into a Judge Dredd analogue. Could this be another Judgment On Gotham moment? "

Solicits for Batman #132 also state "Can Bruce Wayne find the answers before the mysterious Red Mask captures him?" Talking of whom…

Here's an unlettered preview of the comic book in question.

The mean streets of Gotham City have gotten meaner as the likes of Harvey Dent and Killer Croc roam free, brutalizing the population. Where is Batman and why hasn't he responded to the cries of a city in peril?! Can Bruce Wayne find the answers before the mysterious Red Mask captures him? And in the backup story, Tim Drake's hunt for Batman continues. Will Metropolis's newest Superman, Jon Kent, be able to help the Boy Wonder with this Multiversal mystery, or will they both run afoul of an overpowered Toyman?!

Everyone goes insane eventually. And then they belong to the terrifying Red Mask! But Gotham City has a new savior. He strikes from the shadows, exhumes the dead, and is known only as…the Batman.

And in our backup story, Tim Drake's search for Batman continues as he and Superman, Jon Kent, team up to stop the terror of the Toyman!