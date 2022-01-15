Usagi Yojimbo Makes His Debut, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Usagi Yojimbo is having a moment right now. A new figure is coming this spring from NECA, he has comics coming out monthly from IDW, and an animated series is coming to Netflix. That has caused Albedo #2, which contains his first appearance, to skyrocket to heights it has not seen in some time. Created by the iconic Stan Sakai, it is one of the most desirable copper age books around, if not the most desirable, especially right now. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now is a CGC 9.2 copy. Only 62 copies are on the census higher, and currently, this copy is sitting at $2300. Check out the Usagi Yojimbo down below.

Usagi Yojimbo Has A Ton Of Room To Grow

"Albedo #2 (Thoughts and Images, 1984) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages. The first appearance of Usagi Yojimbo. An animated series based on the character, co-produced by creator Stan Sakai is currently in development. Includes letters from Peter Laird and Don Thompson. Sakai cover. Sakai and Steven Gallacci art. Currently #3 on Overstreet's list of Top 25 Copper Age Comics. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6,000. CGC census 1/22: 34 in 9.2, 62 higher. An anthology focusing on anthropomorphic and funny-animal comics, often credited with starting that genre in indie comics. This hard-to-find issue (limited to 2000 copies) features the first-ever appearance of Sakais Usagi Yojimbo; also, an Erma Felna space adventure, and The Lion and the Unicorn. 32 pages, B&W. Cover price $1.50."

This is one of those books that I always meant to snag for myself, and it may be one of my biggest collecting regrets that I waited too long. This one has a ton of room to grow, especially when Usagi Yojimbo makes his debut on Netflix. Go here to get more info and to place a bid on one of my dream books. While there, check out the other big books taking bids today.