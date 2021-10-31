Vampires, Zombies in Max Brooks' Extinction Parade 2 CGC 10 at Auction

World War Z and The Zombie Survival Guide creator Max Brooks developed a simple and clever premise for his Vampires vs Zombies epic Extinction Parade: As humans wage their losing fight versus the hoards of the subdead, a frightening realization sets in with the secretive Vampire race: our food is dying off. This is the story of Vampires descent into all-out war with the mindless hungry hordes of the zombie outbreak as humanity tries to survive them all. Three species in mortal conflict. This is how a species dies. An epic global conflict at a crossroads of horror, there's an Extinction Parade #2 Platinum Foil Leather Edition (Avatar Press, 2013) CGC MT 10.0 White pages and an Extinction Parade #1 End of a Species Cover Edition (Avatar Press, 2013) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction in the 2021 October 31-November 1 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122144 at Heritage Auctions.

"Vampires are pretty well-traveled and by now, so are zombies," Brooks told Bleeding Cool in 2013. "I'm sure there are other zombie-vampire mash-ups out there, but maybe they haven't looked at this conflict the same way I have. I wanted this to be a story about privilege, about what happens to those at the top of the food chain when that suddenly begins to snap beneath them." A story that probably resonates now more than ever, there's an Extinction Parade #2 Platinum Foil Leather Edition (Avatar Press, 2013) CGC MT 10.0 White pages and an Extinction Parade #1 End of a Species Cover Edition (Avatar Press, 2013) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction in the 2021 October 31-November 1 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122144 at Heritage Auctions.

Extinction Parade #2 Platinum Foil Leather Edition (Avatar Press, 2013) CGC MT 10.0 White pages. With merely 300 copies printed, this is the very limited platinum foil logo printed on a black leather cover. Raulo Caceres cover and art. Not listed in Overstreet. CGC census 10/21: 9 in 10., none higher.

View the certification for CGC Certification ID 932900026 and purchase grader's notes if available.

Extinction Parade #1 End of a Species Cover Edition (Avatar Press, 2013) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Raulo Caceres cover and art. Not listed in Overstreet. CGC census 10/21: 26 in 9.8, 1 higher.

View the certification for CGC Certification ID 932889036 and purchase grader's notes if available.