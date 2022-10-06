Vault Upgrades Door To Door Night By Night to Ongoing, Based on Sales

Bleeding Cool has described Cullen Bunn as one of the most prolific comic book creators today, been on a roll as of late. With recent projects at Valiant Entertainment, Mad Cave Comics, Dark Horse, Oni Press, AfterShock Comics, Titan Comics, Boom Studios and Vault Comics with more success on the horizon. I'm hearing that Cullen's finding success once again with Door to Door Night by Night #1, his new series at Vault Comics with Sally Cantirino. And that pre-FOC orders for the first issue were so strong that Vault has upgraded the series to a full ongoing before the first issue has even hit FOC. And handily, they have a convention in New York starting today in which to mention it.

These days it's a rare thing for a publisher to upgrade a comic book series from limited to ongoing before it hits shelves. I honestly can't think of an example. It's typical for publishers to wait to see how the first few issues sell before deciding to extend a series to a full ongoing, but not in this case. I'm told that the series had some of the highest-ever pre-FOC orders for a Vault book. This bodes very well for Door to Door Night by Night, and frankly, for Vault as a publisher.

It's worth mentioning that Sally Cantirino also has a role to play here. She has very quickly developed a fandom in her own right, growing from newcomer artist to horror-heavyweight almost overnight, working with the likes of Peter Milligan on the superb Human Remains and Paul Cornell on the heartfelt I Walk With Monsters. All Vault titles, no less.

Door to Door Night by Night #1 has an array of variant covers drawn by some of Cullen's most well-known collaborators including Tyler Crook of Harrow County and Brian Hurtt of The Sixth Gun. And then there is the incentive variant drawn by Chris Shehan, artist of the industry record-breaking Something is Killing the Children spin-off, House of Slaughter. I'm sure all of these must help.

Door to Door Night by Night #1 goes on sale on the 16th of November, 2022.

DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #1 CVR A CANTIRINO

VAULT COMICS

SEP222062

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Sally Cantirino

From all-star creators Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Last Book You'll Ever Read) and Sally Cantirino (I Walk With Monsters, Human Remains) comes the story of a motley crew going to battle against supernatural evil throughout the American South. Perfect for fans of "The Boys," "B.P.R.D." and "Proctor Valley Road." The Heritage Mills sales team travels from town to town, knocking on doors. They're the best at what they do… which also means they're the worst. They're broken, each and every one of them, haunted by closets so full of skeletons, they're bursting. When they discover a terrible secret behind one fateful door, it opens their eyes to a world full of real monsters hidden in every small town. In Shops: Nov 16, 2022 SRP: $4.99