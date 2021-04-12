Vintage & Unrestored 101 Dalmatians Poster Hits Auction

Anyone who saw 101 Dalmatians for the first time as a child can attest to the sheer terror that Cruella de Vil inspired during the car scene. It's not only an iconic bit of classic Disney animation but is truly one of the most memorable moments of villainy in cinema. Her goal may have been absolutely ridiculous. I mean, for sure, buy a fur coat of your own somewhere, rich lady. However, the pure dedication to one of the darkest desires we've ever seen a villain pursue, whether it be in an animated children's film or in a horror flick, is terrifying. Now, ahead of the release of the live-action Cruella movie, which sets to tell the campy canine-skinner's story from her own point of view, Disney fans can head over to Heritage Auctions and bid for an original 101 Dalmatians poster that depicts the iconic car scene.

101 Dalmatians Movie One Sheet (Buena Vista, R-1979).

Starring the voices of Rod Taylor, Betty Lou Gerson, Cate Bauer, Ben Wright, Lisa Davis, J. Pat O'Malley, and Tom Conway. Directed by Clyde Geronimi, Hamilton Luske, and Wolfgang Reitherman. This is a reissued, unrestored poster with bright color and a clean overall appearance. It may have general signs of use, such as minor fold separation and fold wear, small tears, staple holes, soft creases, pinholes in the corners, and unobtrusive stains an smudges. Walt Disney Productions. Folded and in Very Good condition.

This poster doesn't just show off that memorable Cruella scene, but the pure artistry in the hand-drawn designs of the Dalmatians is on display at the bottom of this beautiful poster.

Fans of this all-time classic Disney film can head over to Heritage Auctions right now, where this one-sheet poster can be bid on. Best of luck to all of those aiming to add this piece of 101 Dalmatians history to your collection.