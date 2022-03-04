Wait Ages For DC/Marvel Mecha Comics, Then Two Come Along At Once

Mecha time! A couple of weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran the news about an announcement at ComicsPRO's Annual Conference, for DC Mech is a new comic book series that melds the DC universe and mecha anime, by Kenny Porter, Baldemar Rivas and Mike Spicer to be published in July 2022. But it seems Marvel Comics will be beating them to it with the Avengers and Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1, arriving in June.

Last month, a brand-new era of MARVEL MECH STRIKE was announced, complete with a new season, new merchandise, and of course, a brand-new limited series tie-in comic! Starting in June, MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS will be five-issue saga written by Christos Gage and drawn by Paco Diaz. The series will feature Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, and more of Earth's Mightiest Heroes outfitted in their brand-new monster-hunting mech suits! In last year's AVENGERS: MECH STRIKE, the Avengers donned new mech armor to battle an unprecedented threat. Now a trio of the world's most notorious super villains, assembled by Doctor Doom, have used the Eye of the Kraken to give themselves a mystical — and monstrous! — upgrade. In order to defeat their foes, the Avengers must undergo a similar transformation — and become MONSTER HUNTERS! But will the heroes be consumed by their dark new powers? "I've been a fan of giant robots and Marvel comics since I was a little kid," Gage said. "The only other thing I loved as much was monsters. And now Mech Strike has gone and put them all together! It's like I've been preparing my whole life to write this comic. You'll get heroes, villains, giant mech suits, monsters, and monster mech suits… everything a great comic book should have!" "It's the Avengers fighting the Marvel Universe's deadliest villains to prevent a monster apocalypse. But can they prevent themselves from becoming the very monsters they're trying to stop? Artist Paco Diaz is pulling out all the stops to melt your eyeballs when you see this! Hmm… eyeballs… yeah, we just might have a few of those too…" MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by PACO DIAZ

Cover by PERE PÉREZ

And for comparison, here is DC Comics' offering.

At the end of World War II, Earth was invaded by giant mechanized Parademons from a planet called APOKOLIPS. The planet's protectors, the Justice Society of America, were devastated and with them, the age of Super Heroes came to an end, and the era of the Mech began. In the ensuing years, the world has stockpiled colossal battle suits piloted by elite warriors, waiting for the day Apokolips returns. But when Kal-El, the last son of a dying world, crash lands in Metropolis with his own warsuit, he'll face down two of earth's greatest Mech fighters, The Flash and Batman. The dawn of a brave new mechanized DCU is here from the rising star creative team of Kenny Porter (Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, Fearless) and Baldemar Rivas (Robins, Batman: Urban Legends). Issue #1 (of 6) is on sale July 26.

Mecha anime, known in Japan as robot anime is anime that feature robots (mecha) in battle. The genre is broken down into two subcategories; "super robot", featuring super-sized, implausible robots, and "real robot", where robots are governed by realistic physics and technological limitations. Mecha series cover a wide variety of genres, from action to comedy to drama, and the genre has expanded into other media, such as video game adaptations. Mecha has also contributed to the popularity of scale model robots. And yes, of course there are going to be toys of this, how could there not be?