Walking Dead's Skybound Announce New YA & Middle Grade Graphic Novels

Skybound Comet, the new original graphic novel imprint aimed at Young Adult (Ages 12+) and Middle Grade (Ages 8-12) audiences, today announced its star-studded lineup of all-new OGNs launching in Spring and Summer 2023 everywhere books are sold.

Skybound Comet will kick off its 2023 slate in February with Scurry, the Middle Grade graphic novel debut from webcomics superstar Mac Smith, marking the first-ever collection of the webcomic in a complete volume. It had previously only been published in separate volumes by Easy Eye Entertainment.

Scurry depicts a world in which humanity has disappeared, but danger is still lurking around every corner for a colony of house mice struggling to survive a long and strange winter. When Wix, the colony's best scout, embarks on a perilous journey to find food and shelter, he suddenly finds himself lost and alone in the forest. To find his way home, the little mouse must navigate dangerous new threats, strange new creatures, and a destiny he never expected

Wix makes his first comic book appearance in Skybound X #25, available in comic shops and at digital providers on July 20, 2022. This will be followed in April 2023 by Outpost Zero, which collects the acclaimed YA series from Sean Kelley McKeever and Alexandre Tefenkgi in a single volume.

Welcome to Outpost Zero: the smallest town in the universe and home to Alea, raised in an artificial environment on an uninhabitable frozen planet that was never meant to support human life…and yet, life has gone on. School, friends, the fights every Friday night—there's plenty to distract Alea, yet she's sure there's something else out there. And when tragedy strikes, Alea vows to uncover the truth…even if it upends her world forever.

And then, Michelle Fus presents the first book in a new series of graphic novels collecting their YA webcomic with Ava's Demon Book One: Reborn in June 2023.

In Ava's Demon Book One: Reborn, a young, shy girl named Ava discovers that the demon who haunts her is actually the spirit of an ancient alien queen named Wrathia. The two form a powerful pact—in exchange for a better life, Ava must help Wrathia seek revenge against TITAN, the godlike being who destroyed her empire. To aid in the fight, Ava must assemble Wrathia's most trusted warriors and their host lifeforms. The only problem is, she doesn't know how to find them…

"It's been a long journey writing and drawing Ava's Demon for the past ten years, so saying that I'm overjoyed to now be working with Skybound is definitely an understatement," said Fus. "I'm ecstatic to be releasing my work with the Skybound team. I hope Ava's Demon helps new readers go on a journey of their own; that through my comic they can discover and escape to a thrilling and magical new universe."

The newly announced Skybound Comet lineup joins previously announced upcoming Comet titles, The Walking Dead spinoff Clementine Book One by Tillie Walden for June 2022, Everyday Hero Machine Boy from Tri Vuong and Irma Kniivila available September 2022, and Sea Serpent's Heir Book One: Pirate's Daughter by Mairghread Scott and Pablo Tunica available October 2022. Both Clementine Book Two and Sea Serpent's Heir Book Two will be released in 2023, with more information and art to be revealed soon. Clementine #1 is available on Free Comic Book Day alongside extended previews of Skybound Comet OGNs Clementine Book One, Everyday Hero Machine Boy and Sea Serpent's Heir Book One.