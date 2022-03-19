Wannabes, Worlde & Mega Centurions in Scout Comics June 2022 Solicits

Scout Comics has three launches in June, with Wannabes by Mitchell Martinez and Samir Simao, Agent Of Worlde by Deniz Camp and Filya Bratukhin, and Mega Centurions by Jon Parrish and Dexter Wee. Here's a look at Scout Comics' June 2022 solicits and solicitations in full.

MEGA CENTURIONS #1 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

APR221794

(W) Jon Parrish (A) Dexter Wee

Join Scout Comics for their exciting new sci-fi series Mega Centurions: Mega No More! As the Mega Centurions, Cassidy, Reggie, and Thad saved the world from an alien invasion by the evil Prince Venkor. Today, they are barely scraping by in dead end jobs. Things are flipped upside down when a face from their past comes crashing back into their lives.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WANNABES #1 CVR A

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

APR221798

APR221799 – WANNABES #1 CVR B – 2.99

(W) Mitchell Martinez (A) Samir Simao

Scoot Imprint: Jordan and Walt love comics, especially those that follow the adventures of their favorite real-life superheroes! Jordan idolizes the high ideals and selflessness of the more noble heroes, but Walt prefers the street-level vigilantes who punish the bad guys with crippling force. When the fifteen-year-olds decide to don ski masks and patrol their neighborhood to become heroes themselves, they are easily beaten by a mugger and narrowly escape becoming stabbing victims themselves. Undeterred, they try again, but this time there are guns, and this time there are radioactive cannisters, and this time… well read the premiere issue of Wannabes to find out! Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 2.99

AGENT OF WORLDE #1 (OF 4) CVR A BRATUKHIN (RES)

SCOUT COMICS

APR221787

APR221788 – AGENT OF WORLDE #1 (OF 4) 10 COPY WES CRAIG UNLOCKED CVR B ( – 4.99

(W) Deniz Camp (CA) Jason Wordie (A / CA) Filya Bratukhin

Horny robots! Super-evolved orangutan bosses! Joyriders from the 26th Century! Nothing phases Philip Blank, top agent for the sci-fi spy organization known as W.O.R.L.D.E.! But lately, Philip's been wondering if there isn't more to life than saving the world through creative violence. What is Philip hiding from WORLDE, and how far will he go to keep it hidden? The most beautifully bizarre book of the year is here!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BEYOND THE BEYOND #2 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

APR221789

(W) Christian Tropeano (A) Gian Fernando

In this second issue we follow Nova as she makes her way to the Misty Planet, the world from where her space explorer parents never returned. However, blocking her path forwards is a mighty black hole that spews an ocean of water out of its accretion disk. Using her innate explorer skills, Nova bests this beast of a celestial object and makes her way to the Misty Planet. Nova traverses through the many layers of this alien world, learning its physics, which leads to her encounter with the veteran space explorer, Alejandro De Sol.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BROKEN EYE #3

SCOUT COMICS

APR221790

(W) Martin Etxeberria, Xabier Etxeberria (A) Inaki Arenas

Seamus realizes that Victoria's death is related to judge Gibson and to the severed hand he found. Feeling guilty for not having done anything before, he promises Felipe that he will find the murderer of his mother, even if for that he must interfere in Delporte's dangerous affairs.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BY THE HORNS DARK EARTH #2 (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

APR221791

(W) Markisan Naso (CA) Steve Canon (A / CA) Jason Muhr

Elodie, Sajen, and Evelyn return to the port city of Lycus, where they hope to book passage on a ship to Yalastra, a continent that may hold the key to stopping the dark blight ravaging their homeland. But first, they'll have to deal with some dangerous locals, who are none too happy with Elodie.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CITIES OF MAGICK #2

SCOUT COMICS

APR221792

(W) Jakob Free, Will Tempest (A) Will Tempest

"The Good, The Bad, and the Halfway Decent." Knowing that Lev will do whatever it takes to rid himself of the poisonous spell now running through his veins, Gregor Steiner's made the gunslinging drifter an offer he can't refuse: Lev is to head to the dangerous Old York borough of Queens on a special assignment for the Red Double X's. Once the job is done, Steiner will take Lev to Old York's top healer. Or so he says…

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 4.99

DISTORTED #4

SCOUT COMICS

APR221793

(W) Salvatore Vivenzio (A) Gabriele Falzone

Tom knows he's not alone in the hunt for the Distorted, and his path ends up crossing with Brennar's and Mason's. As the cannibalistic serial killer attempts to devour another victim, he finds himself clashing with the other two: a fight to the death that will see only one survivor… or so it seems. In the meantime, James sets up his robbery together with Murphy and Dem, and it goes incredibly well. But trouble is always around the corner: during a nightclub party something goes wrong, and the three are forced to escape. As they say, "Be careful what you wish for because it might come true."

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SARTORIAL GEEK #2

SCOUT COMICS

APR221795

(W) Various (A) Various

The Sartorial Geek magazine dives into our favorite topic: fandom fashion. We dissect the truly badass looks of our fictional fashion icon Furiosa, bake David Rose-inspired cookies with The Geeky Hostess, and explore what it would be like to dress in a cartoon character's closet. For newcomers to geek fashion, we walk through how to put together six different outfits inspired by the god of mischief himself, Loki.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 4.99

TART TP VOL 02

SCOUT COMICS

APR221796

(W) Kevin Joseph (A) Ludovic Salle

Tart Acid and her friends in The Toxic Fruit are locked in a war with the first family of Hell. Low on numbers, The Toxic Fruit must recruit new members. Where do they find people willing to become time traveling demon hunters? How did this feud begin? What are they even fighting for? Answers will be revealed in the Tart: Season Two collection. Collects Soul Searchers, Toxic Origins, and Devils and Demagogues.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 19.99