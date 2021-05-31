Webcomic Dungeons & Doggos by Scott Underhill Gets Graphic Novels

Get The Party Started is the first chapter of a new middle-grade graphic novel series by debut graphic novelist Scout Underhill. The graphic novel tells the story of a group of playful pups who are introduced to the world of role-playing games and is based on his comic webseries Dungeons & Doggos. On Twitter, Scout Underhill posted "It's official, friends!!! DnDoggos are coming to a book store near you!! (In a few years.) I am so thankful for each and every one of you who has been on this adventure with us no matter how long. We couldn't have done this without your support!" following up explaining "It's like We Bare Bear rules with their paws. But @Toothlessthepup rolls big foam dice with her mouth! ;)" You can read over two hundred chapters of Dungeons & Doggos for free, right here, while you are waiting the three years and change.

Holly West at Feiwel and Friends has acquired Get The Party Started and the first book will be published in 2024. Feiwel and Friends, part of MacMillan Children's Books, is a publisher of innovative children's fiction and nonfiction literature, including hardcover, paperback series, and individual titles. They state that their list is "eclectic and combines quality and commercial appeal for readers ages 0-16. The imprint is dedicated to "book by book" publishing, bringing the work of distinctive and outstanding authors, illustrators, and ideas to the marketplace. Feiwel and Friends is defined and guided by our principle: Our books are friends for life."

Scout Hunderhill's agent, the very influential Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management sold North American rights in the two-book deal. Siess set up her own agency, Britt Siess Creative Management, in 2020, a Seattle-based full-service literary agency with an emphasis on graphic novels and illustration.