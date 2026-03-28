Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Werther Delldera, wondercon

Werther Dell'Edera Will Be The Next Absolute Batman Guest Artist

Werther Dell'Edera will be the next Absolute Batman guest artist, annpunced at WonderCon

Article Summary Werther Dell'Edera announced as the next guest artist for Absolute Batman at WonderCon 2026.

Best known for co-creating Something Is Killing the Children and winning an Eisner Award.

Dell'Edera follows artists Jock and Eric Canete, working alongside series regular Nick Dragotta.

He has experience with DC titles like Loveless, Green Lantern Dark, and Batman/Dylan Dog.

Announced at Wondercon during the DC Comics: What's Next panel earlier today, that Werther Dell'Edera will be the next guest artist on DC Comics' bestselling series Absolute Batman, written by Scott Snyder, and will follow Jock and Eric Canete, taking over intermittently from the series regular Nick Dragotta. So no, not Greg Capullo.

Werther Dell'Edera is an Italian comic book artist, best known in the US as the co-creator of Something Is Killing the Children with writer James Tynion IV. Working in comics since 2003, his style has seen him win an Eisner Award for SIKTC, along with two Ringo Awards. He has also worked for DC Comics on Loveless, Greek Street, Green Lantern Dark, and Batman/Dylan Dog, and is best known in Italy for long runs on Dylan Dog for Sergio Bonelli Editore, as well as The Crow: Memento Mori. Werther Dell'Edera has collaborated with both Italian and American publishers throughout his career, successfully transitioning between the European and US comic scenes. He is frequently a guest at comic conventions and remains one of the leading Italian artists in the international comic book industry.

Eric Canete has drawn the two most recent issues of Absolute Batman, and Nick Dragotta is returning for Absolute Batman #19 out next month with the new Absolute version of The Scarecrow, as well as all the Absolute Robins we have been hearing about…

DC Comics: What's Next

Saturday March 28, 2026 1:00pm – 2:00pmPDT

Room 207

Top DC storytellers dive deep into DC's comics, including DC: Next Level, DC Vertigo, DC's Absolute comic books, and more. Discover what's coming next from the writers and artists shaping the future of the DC Universe, get behind-the-scenes insights into upcoming series, and learn how these creators are expanding the scope of DC storytelling. Tini Howard F-05, Scott Snyder F-01, Babs Tarr F-06, Joshua Williamson F-03

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