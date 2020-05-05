What Are Your Best Guesses For Michael Grey? Daily LITG, 5th May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Wonder Woman getting mistaken as a cosplayer in her own comic book appears to have gone viral, but there are some entertaining guesses as to just who Michael Grey is. Dan DiDio says it's not him, but the three favourites are Devin Grayson, JMS and Geoff Johns. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
A year ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG.
- Live Facebook Sale – Silver and Bronze Age Comics, Kingdom Of Comics, Melbourne, Florida 4pm
- Comics X Brescia, Comics League of Brixia, Brescia 4.30pm UTC+2.
- French Comics Apero, Institut français du Royaume-Uni and Culturethèque du Royaume-Uni, 6-7pm BST
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Peter Hogan, co-creator of Illegal Alien.
- David Lloyd, publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta.
- Mike Collins, artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who.
- Toby Cypress, artist on Land Of The Dead.
- Lauren Perry, editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties.
- Matthew Kayal of Double Barrelled Theatre Presents.
Interested in more debate over just who Michael Grey is, or anything else?