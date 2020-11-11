What Is Hank McCoy Planning For The Scarlet Witch?

In today's Strange Academy #5, we get a look inside Wanda Maximoff, the Scarleyt Witch's e-mail inbox. In which we see Hank McCoy inviting the Scarlet Witch to Krakoa – even though she is no longer a mutant.

Really? Because she does have quite the reputation on Krakoa, as seen in House Of X #4.

As it says;

In addition to the two mutant extinction-level events, recent history has seen an uptick in the incidence of human-on-mutant violence. The increased number of mutant births since [the Lights] has only served to provide more opportunity for these human-on-mutant crimes to be enacted. A LIST OF HUMANS WHO HAVE COMMITTED MAJOR MUTANT CRIMES Steven Lang Project: Armageddon 29 Mister Clean Church of Humanity 126 Graydon Creed Friends of Humanity 147 Cameron Hodge The Right 178 The Leper Queen The Sapien League 221 Donald Pierce Reavers 348 William Stryker Purifiers 414 Wanda Maximoff The Avengers 986,420 Bolivar Trask Sentinels 16,521,618 MUTANT POPULATION PRE-GENOSHA 17,508,236 TOTAL MUTANT POPULATION OF EARTH. 0.0025% PRE-DECIMATION REMAINING MUTANT POPULATION OF EARTH. 986,618..[mutants lost: 16,521,618] 0.00014% POST-DECIMATION 198 [mutants lost: 986,420] REMAINING MUTANT POPULATION OF EARTH. 0.000000029%

As well as what she then went and did with all those Genoshan mutant dead, by turning them into zombies – including some who had already been revived on Krakoa. Professor Xavier knows "No More Mutants"…

Is this Hank McCoy being the bad guy again? Or do his plans include a repeat for what he did with Colossus?

STRANGE ACADEMY #5

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200684

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

o The founding of the Strange Academy came with some gigantic risks. So far the students and teachers haven't felt the sting of those risks. That changes this issue.

o Something horrible is bubbling up in the bayous outside New Orleans and the students of Strange Academy are going to have to wade in and uncover an evil that they are not ready to handle. 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99