What The Justice League #75 Acetate Cover Is Hiding

This week sees the release of Justice League #75, the final issue in the series, the Death of the Justice League, mostly ignoring the seventy-four Justice League issues that happened before, following on from Justice League Incarnate instead, and leading in to the Dark Crisis event. We know that the Justice League will die. And those of you who read some of our Justice League #75 gossip may have an inkling as to how. Anyway, it was solicited with an acetate cover. In print, looks like this. As picked up by a Bleeding Cool reader from a shop who shouldn't be selling them yet but is anyway. Because it seems, no one cares anymore…

And when you open the cover… we get the full Daniel Sampere cover…

Of course, if you want a bit more of a reveal, as to how it ties into this scene…

You could just click here. Your call of course. I'm not going to tell you what to do. Spoilers…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #75 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ ACETATE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

Oversize special issue! Superstar writer Joshua Williamson pens the beginning of the next big DCU event! It all starts here! A new Dark Army made up of the DCU's greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse! The DCU's best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back! But in the end, they are no match for it! That's right, you heard it here first: the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army, with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them! FINAL ISSUE! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 04/26/2022