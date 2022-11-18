Whatnot Launches Heavy Metal Vol 2 & Liquid Kill In Feb 2023 Solicits

Whatnot Publishing is a collaboration between live streaming sales platform Whatnot, Inc. and Starburns Industries Press, who earlier this year bought Heavy Metal Magazine and related titles. Heavy Metal Magazine has been through a number of owners and controllers of recent years, with stories of internal coups, challenging comings and goings, non-delivery to customers, callousness and challenges from creators, former employees, their widows and estates. And now the previously planned Heavy Metal Magazine #321 is now Heavy Metal Volume 2 #1, and in Diamond Previews for February 2023. As well as a new series, Toni Infante's Liquid Kill #1 by Max Hoven, Aaron Crow and Gabriel Iumazark. And more from Wesley Snipes' Exiled, Ninja Funk and QUested in Whatnot Publishing's February 2023 solicits and solicitations.

HEAVY METAL VOL 2 #1 CVR A KIM JUNG GI (MR)

WHATNOT – HEAVY METAL

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Kim Jung Gi

To commemorate the passing of our friend, Kim Jung Gi, this special cover honors his final contribution to Heavy Metal. The master artist who inspired millions with his sprawling, elaborate live drawings and the incredible brushwork that appeared everywhere from museum exhibitions and galleries to comic art published by Marvel, DC, and more, gave joyously to the creative community to the very last and we are endlessly grateful for the opportunity to include his work in our new beginning.

Cover art by the fan-favorite artist who brought you Marvel's Demon Days: Mariko returns to her roots at Heavy Metal with this incredible design in her signature style.

Cover art by Crashdown series artist, Ben Templesmith, who established himself among comic fans with the gritty style he brought to the Image Comics series Fell and IDW's 30 Days of Night

Heavy Metal's Queen of Concept Art, Tehani Farr delivers her vision of Heavy Metal's iconic sword-wielding First Lady, Taarna.

The legendary sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine commemorates the start of its 46th year with a brand new #1 issue, featuring original stories and serials and designed as a jumping on-point for new readers.

Author(s): Joe Trohman and Brian Posehn, Matthew Medney, Didier and Lyse Tarquin, Chris Anderson, Joe Harris

Artist(s): Scott Koblish, German Ponce, Federico Pietrobon, Didier and Lyse Tarquin, Santa Fung, Chris Anderson

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 9.99

LIQUID KILL #1 CVR A INFANTE (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Toni Infante

Barcelona-based illustrator and cover artist Toni Infante (Marvel, DC, Boom) joins Whatnot Publishing with

the launch of Liquid Kill.

LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked

cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the

critically-acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios).

For the staff and clientele of a mysterious island hotel, it's just another night of luxury and vice until

members of Liquid Kill (a notoriously violent, all-female militia), lay siege. Demanding compliance or death

as they gather intelligence, the adrenaline quickly floods the halls as the team eliminates all threats with ease

in their search for their kidnapped leader. That is until something is unleashed… something hungry.

If there's anyone prepared for the evils on the island, it's these fearless killers, but when the undaunted begin

to falter, their foe must be truly monstrous.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

THE EXILED #2 (OF 6) CVR A KAMBADAIS (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) George Kambadais

Cover by George Kambadais (DC's The Flash, Dynamite's Gargoyles).

WESLEY SNIPES (The producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original

series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as "Seven meets Blade

Runner."

Roach's world is flipped upside down when he's betrayed by the police force he works

for. His life is mysteriously spared by the Killer he is chasing and, on the other end of a

gun, learns of a silent war between humans and criminal aliens that have been exiled to

Earth.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

QUESTED #3 CVR A JACINTO

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Kim Jacinto

Cover art by Kim Jacinto (Marvel's Spider-Man 2099) with interior art by Kit Wallis

(series artist).

Wake Up. Put on shirt and tie. Receive your oar and hood. Ferry souls to their final

destination. Rinse and repeat…

A peak behind the glitz and glamour of the afterlife allows us to see that the afterlife

reveals that the task of transporting souls through the Underbraun has become

monotonous for the once noble race of the Ferryman. In this issue, we follow one

Ferryman's descent to his breaking point when he crosses paths with an enigmatic

passenger who knows too much.

The backstory of the mysterious Ferryman is revealed (and thankfully so is the plot of the

series…sort of) in this look into the events that lead up to Jinx's clash with the big bad in

issue one.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NINJA FUNK #4 (OF 4) CVR A MACK (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

(W) JPG, Steve Schuitt (A) Alex Riegel (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for

co-creating their series Echo, delivers his signature watercolor style to the continuing

adventures of Ninja Funk.

In an epic ultimate showdown, Ninja Funk clashes frequencies with B.A.D. Music while

an ongoing lover's quarrel between BB and LAZERWOLF distorts the hero's judgment.

With the lives of his companions on the line, will LAZERWOLF choose to REDLINE

again or will his past blind him to what needs to be done?

Ninja Funk's battle to save the Universe from B.A.D. Music peaks in this grand finale.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99