What's Up With Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn Today? (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool always likes to keep an eye on Poison Ivy's portrayal in DC Comics, a character with a strong fanbase who often feel underserved by the comic book publisher. Today's Death Metal #7 sees her fighting alongside other DC Comics villains against a mutual threat to heroes and villains. Some won't like her being categorised in the villain's section any more, as this is the direction DC Comics has directed her of late.

While Harley Quinn manages a close call with Starro's… brown starfish, courtesy of Swamp Thing, oh, Scott Snyder, you've let yourself down with this one.

However, Poison Ivy is back and dancing with Harley Quinn in a celebratory party by the end.

But what then? In future Future State comics, we will see Poison Ivy working as a thief alongside another anti-hero, Catwoman. And future Catwoman and Harley Quinn promise more… but in Future State: Harley Quinn, it appears that Harley and Ivy are no longer the thing that they once were.

But even in the far, far future, it appears that Swamp Thing is a fan, and making his very own Poison Ivy…

The song remains anything but the same as the house lights start to come up on DC's biggest, baddest battle for control of the Multiverse! The Darkest Knight is on the verge of ending this concert once and for all, but Wonder Woman has more than just a greatest hit planned. The Amazonian warrior stands ready to shred the Darkest Knight, solo! Plus, this extra-sized finale issue includes not one but two mind-blowing epilogues that lead directly into the next phase of the DC Universe—and no fan will want to miss that!

In a bold move that rocks Gotham City, the Magistrate has imprisoned Harley Quinn! The villain once known as the Scarecrow, now a pawn of the Magistrate, taps into Harley's knowledge of Gotham's villains and the Black Mask Gang for his own dark purposes. Crane and his bosses think they have Harley Quinn defeated and her spirit broken, but they are sorely mistaken—and Harley will have her revenge. Written by rising star writer Stephanie Phillips and drawn by fan-favorite artist Simone Di Meo, the next era of Harley Quinn begins here! This title is fully returnable at a later date.

From the ashes of a terrible war, life blooms anew in Swamp Thing's image. The remnants of humanity lie in hiding, forever in the shadow of the green god who now rules the planet. When the new avatar of the Green uncovers a stray human, a rebellion is revealed! But this Swamp Thing is no stranger to violent ends, and neither are his creations. If it's war humanity wants, it will be at their doorstep—and Swamp Thing will never be the same! This title is fully returnable at a later date.

